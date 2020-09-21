MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ALEKSANDAR RUSIC

Aleksandar Rusic has a true career of a top model under his belt from his Giorgio Armani fragrance campaign deal, multiple Emporio Armani campaign and exclusive runway seasons, YSL Beauty to this seasons campaign for Brunello Cucinelli. Rusic is represented by Kult Models Germany with personal management from Martino Floris. Rusic is also leasted in MODELS.com‘s prestige Money Guys ranking.

Continue reading for the exclusive MMSCENE shoot by Tristan Rösler accompanied by Aleksandar’s interview sit down with Editor Igor Cvoro.

Hi Aleksandar, we’re happy to have you at MMSCENE. Tell us more about yourself. Who is Aleksandar Rusić?

Hi, thank you a lot for featuring me at MMSCENE! A.R. is just a travelling, food & sports loving, 25 year-old guy from Hamburg, Germany! My dad is Serbian and my mom is from Montenegro, so this is where my looks and name come from!

Take us back to the beginning. How did you get into modeling? Was it something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

It literally just kinda happened. I never wanted to be a model at all… just went to the cinema, watched a movie and got scouted by a guy who was watching the same movie haha, since then everything changed…

Do you recall your first job as a model?

Oh wow, this was beginning 2014. I was Exclusive for the CK fashion show I don’t remember a lot, just a ton of work around the show, sleepless nights due to the fittings the days before and me walking out, blinded by the flashlights on the catwalk and coming back not being able to remember a single step I made hahaha, it was overwhelming I guess

You have done a great deal of high profile jobs, most notably with the brand Giorgio Armani. Tell us more about it. What was your favourite modeling experience so far?

To be honest, my favourite modeling experience was not a specific shoot I‘ve done or anything like that. It was and still is all of the different people I met, cultures I got to know, places I‘ve visited, situations and difficulties I‘ve had to go through. Everything and everyone that made me grow up and mature to the person I am today was the best and favorite experience I’ve ever made and that’s one of the things I‘m inexplicably grateful for.

You are the face of Giorgio Armani’s ACQUA DI GIÒ PROFONDO Fragrance and you also appear in the Si Passion fragrance campaign. Congratulations! With fragrance campaigns being the dream job for most models, it must have been a dream come true. Tell us more about it. What was it like for you and what was your initial reaction when you found out that you got the campaign?

My initial reaction? I couldn’t believe it at all!!! It took me so long to realize it. Because as you said, it was my dream as well, especially with exactly the same brand my father told me about when I was 10 years old, saying it‘s the most elegant and classy brand in the whole wide world. Now I‘m the face of their main fragrance and it still feels unreal!

You also appeared in the Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Campaign for their YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils alongside Edie Campbell. Tell us more about it. What was it like to be part of it?

This job was pure joy! I loved working with Fabien Constant, the director, and of course a pleasure to work with Edie! She‘s such a strong personality and I‘m glad I was able to keep up with her haha. Also the fact being the supporting role was interesting, as I‘ve played the male role for a woman‘s beauty brand. Although it didn’t feel like a supporting role being the man between Edie and eight other girls hehe

Fitness and grooming play an important role in a male model’s life. Tell us more about your work-out routine. What does your training plan consist of and how many times a week do you work out?

It‘s pretty simple actually. I work out 4-6 times a week and only train one muscle group per day. It‘s enough if you always give 100% AND keep a healthy diet!

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

I only use Embryolisse every time after shower – remember; less is more

What does a typical day in your week look like?

Working out, running errands, eating of course, seeing my friends and family, soccer training some days and having a little time for myself if possible

What do you like to do when you have time off?

Driving my motorbike or motocross.

What is your biggest vice?

Overthinking, being late and as my friends say always knowing better than everybody else and basically having the last word in any discussion

What do you enjoy the most in life?

Good company.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I‘m passionate about cars! And only the closest may know but I‘m a professional ad-lib imitator. [laughs]

5 facts about you people may not know.

I wanted to be a lawyer or a car mechanic before i got into modeling. I’m an Anime fan. I am an introvert. I usually don‘t like people taking pictures of me – which is paradox I know.

How would you describe your personal style? Where do you get your inspiration from?

Simple and classy. I don’t really have any inspiration… I just wear whatever I like and feel comfortable with.

Can you recommend to our readers: Favourite TV Shows to binge-watch / Movies to watch:

TV Show: Dark. Movies: Drive. Equilibrium.

Artists / Albums to listen to. What music are you listening to right now?

Mostly I listen to hip-hop and r‘n‘b. But when it comes to gym music, I definitely recommend Linkin Parks old albums!

Favourite books to read?

The Longevity Diet. Susan Cain „Still“

What does the future hold for Aleksandar Rusic?

That’s nothing anybody could predict, I guess. I’d love being able to work in this industry many more years whilst getting to know various individuals and lifestyles from all over the world. I want to expand my knowledge in sense of cultures, countries and of course different foods.

That’s something my job and branch gifted to me til now and I hope to continue my journey.

Aleksandar is represented by Kult Models in Germany – Keep up with Aleksandar on Instagram @aleksandar_rusic

Photography by Tristan Rösler – www.tristanroesler.com

Styling by Kalle Hildinger – www.kallehildinger.com

Hair & Makeup by Michael Mayer

Special Thanks to Martin Lorinser at KULT Models