MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Jakob Jokerst

In this exclusive interview for MMSCENE, we catch up with Jakob Jokerst, a Berlin-born model and social media influencer whose charisma and sense of style have captivated audiences. Jakob shares insights into his journey from being scouted at a gym in Berlin at the age of 15 to becoming a sought-after name in the modeling industry. Beyond the runway, he opens up about his social media journey, his approach to criticism, and his personal aspirations, including a foray into acting and launching his own projects.

In the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature, Jakob Jokerst, represented by Two Managment, is photographed by Mark Mendez, and styled by Joel Sebastian.

Can you tell us a bit more about yourself?

So, as you know already, my name is Jakob. I’m born in the best city in the world… Berlin. I can’t really take myself too seriously, and I always try to see things with humor. Besides that, I try to work really hard to achieve my goals.

How did you get into modeling, and was it a career you always aspired to pursue?

I got scouted at about 15 in a gym in Berlin, and everything began from this point. After I finished my school, I started traveling and taking this job more seriously.

In terms of fashion, how do you define your individual style?

I like playing with shapes. I like super wide pants, bulky shoes with a skinny tank top. I love being comfortable in my own skin and am not scared to wear clothes other people don’t like.

How did you experience your first modeling job?

To be honest, I don’t even really remember my first job, but for sure it was a hard watch, hahaha! Definitely not the most talented model from the beginning; I had to learn how to be comfortable in front of the camera.

How does it feel to be a part of the Two management?

It’s amazing. I’m really happy with my agency! I think it’s so important to find an agency that fits you and that you can trust!

What’s the best piece of advice you have gotten in terms of modeling?

Hmm, that’s a good question. I think it was, “Relax more about job options; after you did a casting for a job, it will only stress you out to think so much about something that you can’t control.”

You have quite a following on social media. What inspired you to start content creation, and how has your journey evolved since you started?

Honestly, it was something that happened really naturally. I opened an Instagram and posted my pictures and things I like, and at some point, friends of mine started making also little TikTok’s, and I just joined them to spend some time with them.

How do you handle criticism or negative feedback on your social media platforms?

People are usually pretty nice on my socials. But as advice, don’t take the bad and the good things too seriously. There are always people loving you or disliking you for no reason, and it’s easy to lose the feeling for what’s real. Talk to your friends and family a lot; they know who you are!

What activities do you enjoy the most during your free time?

I love talking to my friends while drinking coffee and sitting in the sun. I also love playing Brazilian football at the beach where the ball can’t fall down. Just dislocated my kneecap 2 weeks ago doing it, though…

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations, dreams, and plans for the future?

I would love to get more into acting and, please, finally give me the Aqua di Gio Giorgio Armani Perfume campaign! I also have some personal ideas about own projects to start in the future, but I don’t want to say too much.

fashion photographer – Mark Mendez @mcmpix_

styled and grooming by – Joel Sebastian @joelstylst.men

creative director / video – @keyrvisuals

model – Jakob Jokerst @jakob.jokerst