MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with CaviarGabe

In this exclusive MMSCENE interview, we sit down with the eclectic and visionary artist CaviarGabe, whose rich heritage—spanning Native American, Jamaican, and British roots—has deeply influenced his approach to creativity. Raised in South Africa, CaviarGabe uses diverse cultural influences into his music and visual art. As he navigates the identity and expression, CaviarGabe has established himself in both artistic realms. In anticipation of his upcoming performances and exhibitions, CaviarGabe opens up about his creative processes, inspirations, and the challenges of merging visual art with music. This interview offers a glimpse into the life of an artist dedicated to redefining genres and breaking new ground, all while staying true to the cultural legacy that informs production

For this session, CaviarGabe is photographed by Prisca Tozzi in the middle of the streets and parks of East London. Styled by Emi Papanikola, he is wearing selections from the Spring Summer 2024 collections of British Mens Designers, featuring brands like Axel Arigato, Duke & Dexter, and Studio Nicholson.

Can you share how growing up in South Africa with such a rich mix of Native American, Jamaican, and British heritage influenced your musical style?

I think growing up in South Africa opened my eyes to the diversity of music and style, we had such a huge American influence from what we watched to what we listened to. My mom being Jamaican, Native American always played out beautiful reggae & soul and my dad being super into rock, gave me that edge I guess…

How do you incorporate the diverse elements of your cultural background into your music and visual art?

I try to let my music tell a story and the visuals need to align, I’m planning a short film documentary at the moment which will coincide with an EP I am releasing called ‘Genesis’ – the start of everything, I believe music is peace, in whatever form so I try to show that in my visual art and music

What does your creative process look like when you start a new piece, be it music or painting?

I usually start it out in my bedroom, start with a piano melody or guitar, try to get a vocal harmony in there and then start layering the drums, then take it to a studio for rework. When it’s painting, haha I usually make a whole artwork, making sure the paint is quite thick, let it dry then completely paint a new mural over it.

How does your work as a painter influence your music, and vice versa?

I think creativity is the most beautiful thing we’ve ever been gifted and art is life so I try to just let my brain spill of my experiences so it flows out in colour whether it’s music or painting.

What can we expect from your upcoming shows at Sketch on April 28th and at Amersham Arms on May 23rd?

Just gonna try and make it a show rather than a showcase.

What has been the most challenging aspect of merging visual art with music in your career?

Hahaha, time.

How do you hope your audiences connect with or interpret your art and music?

I really hope to just connect with the audience more and try to get them to understand what I’m trying to do more because I find England has quite an interesting market when it comes to what they give their attention to and I’ve always kinda done it a bit different so I wanna make sure they know I am one of them and yeah my music/art might be different but my messages are clear.

Who are your biggest inspirations in both music and visual arts?

I’m always inspired by the younger generations when it comes to music, how much hip hop is changing and where it’s directed but also my own life experiences, my closest friends inspire me a lot too. As a painter, I’m really inspired by artists like Samurai Farai, Terence Maluleke, snakebone, Jack Kabangu and slawn at the moment.

Are there any new projects or collaborations on the horizon that you’re particularly excited about?

Yeah, we have some things in the works but I can’t say too much until then but I’m excited haha.

What advice would you give to young artists who are trying to cross traditional boundaries between different disciplines?

Just do it because you love it. Don’t do it for validation, do it for you and everything will follow.

Photography – Prisca Tozzi @priscatozzi_

Styling – Emi Papanikola @hmtydm

CaviarGabe @caviargabe