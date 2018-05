The promising Mario Bennett photographed in Miami by photographer Josh Salcedo for MMSCENE Potraits online exclusive. Mario who’s represented by The Syndical is styled for the session by Yaya Ni for the story photographed at The Warehouse Studio in Miami.

Scroll down for the full story:



Photography Josh Salcedo @joshsalcedo

Stylist Yaya Ni

Model Mario Bennett at The Syndical

Location @thewarehouse_miami