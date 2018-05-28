MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Gleb by Mathias Casado Castro

Gleb

Fresh faced Gleb at M Management stars in Club Kid story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mathias Casado Castro. For the session stylist Steven Jacques mixed pieces from Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein, and Dickies with vintage looks.

Hair styling is work of beauty artist Yolette Bouchar. Discover more of the story below:


Gleb

Gleb

Gleb

Gleb

Gleb

Gleb

Model: Gleb at M Management
Hair Stylist: Yolette Bouchar
Stylist: Steven Jacques – @stvnjcqs
Photographer: Mathias Casado Castro – @mathias_casado_castro

