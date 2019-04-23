LORENZO SUTTO FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 030

in Covers, Exclusive, Igor Cvoro, IMG Models, Katarina Djoric, Menswear, MMSCENE Magazine, Stefano Guerrini

Model and musician LORENZO SUTTO takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 030 with cover story captured in Milan by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro, with styling from our regular Milan Contributor Stefano GuerriniProduction is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic. In charge of beauty were Makeup Artist Barbara Bonazza and Hair Stylist Chiara Bussei.

For the cover Lorenzo wears Suit DOPPIAA, shirt Nara Camicie, sunglasses vintage A.N.G.E.L.O.

Don’t miss the new issue out on next week featuring an exclusive interview with Lorenzo.

Photographer Igor Cvoro – @igorcvoro
Stylist Stefano Guerrini – @stefano_guerrini
Production Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Casting Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic
Makeup Artist Barbara Bonazza using MAC Cosmetics – @bonazzamakeup
Hair Stylist Chiara Bussei using L’Oreal Professionnel @chiara_bussei_midolla
Stylist’s Assistants Fabiana Guigli and Anastasia Mariani
Model Lorenzo Sutto at IMG Milan – @redbrickhead

