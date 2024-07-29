in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra

Photographer Santiago Neyra and model Juan Miguel team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Santiago Neyra captures model Juan Miguel from Elite Management Barcelona, assisted by Guille Palanca. 

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, Juan is wearing selected pieces from Givenchy, Ferragamo, Valentino, Celine, Sandro, Diesel, Guess, Juan VG, and Uno de 50.

Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE
Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra
Photography © Santiago Neyra for MMSCENE

Photography & production – Santiago Neyra @santiagoneyraa
Models – Juan Miguel @juanmi_189 at @elite_barcelona
Photography assistant – Guille Palanca @eldoctorplutonio

editorialsexclusivesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Pavle Banovic

8 Timeless Accessories All Men Must Have