MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Juan Miguel by Santiago Neyra

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Santiago Neyra captures model Juan Miguel from Elite Management Barcelona, assisted by Guille Palanca.

For this session, Juan is wearing selected pieces from Givenchy, Ferragamo, Valentino, Celine, Sandro, Diesel, Guess, Juan VG, and Uno de 50.

Photography & production – Santiago Neyra @santiagoneyraa

Models – Juan Miguel @juanmi_189 at @elite_barcelona

Photography assistant – Guille Palanca @eldoctorplutonio