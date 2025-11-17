MMSCENE and MOVEM Fashion Host Movember Party

Last Thursday, MMSCENE and MOVEM Fashion welcomed friends and collaborators into the MMSCENE headquarters for a Movember Party dedicated to the launch of the Movember Zine and the ongoing conversation around men’s health.

The gathering extended the project’s core message, that awareness grows through community, presence, and honest dialogue rather than slogans or campaigns.

The event brought together a notable mix of models, actors, musicians, artists, and industry professionals who shape the city’s creative pulse. Among the guests were models Kosta Zečević, Denis Jovanović, Vigor, Tom, and Miljan, each contributing to the energy of a night defined by camaraderie rather than performance. Actor Milan Marić joined the evening, along with musicians Mateja Đokić of Keni nije mrtav and Dušan Strajnić and Marko Ajković of Oxajo, whose presence underscored the project’s cross-disciplinary resonance.

The art world was represented by Marko Lađušić and Vuk Ćuk, both longtime friends of the publication, while fashion was present through stylist Ashok Murty, whose work shaped the editorial component of the Movember project. Fashion photographers Miša Obradović, Igor Čvoro, and Marko Suvić were also in attendance, joined by ICON Magazine’s Petar Spasojević and makeup artist Marko Nikolić, rounding out a room that reflected the city’s overlapping creative circles.

Throughout the evening, copies of the Movember Zine circulated through the crowd, creating small clusters of conversation around its photographs and interviews. The visuals projected across the space brought the editorial to life, pairing the voices of the five featured men with an atmosphere shaped by music, shared drinks, and unforced dialogue.

The Movember Party became an extension of the project itself. By gathering models, artists, musicians, and industry names in one room, MMSCENE and MOVEM Fashion created a setting where care felt communal and accessible. Last Thursday reaffirmed that a conversation about men’s health can begin anywhere, even in the familiar rooms where the city’s creative work already happens.