A Poem and a Protest: The Rio World Spring Summer 2026

The Rio World steps into a new stage with its Spring Summer 2026 collection, “A Poem and a Protest,” a study of expression shaped by contrast. The season draws power from two parallel directions: one built on vivid surfaces and spontaneity, the other grounded in structure and control.

The collection opens with pieces that set a lively tone. Plaids appear in charged color combinations and flow across silhouettes shaped through distinctive draping techniques. Polka dots introduce a playful rhythm, punctuating separates that follow the movement of the body with precision. Reflective textiles add another layer to this part of the lineup, crafted into forms that catch surrounding light and shift in appearance as the wearer moves.

The opposing direction introduces weight, clarity, and intention. Quilted materials give surfaces dimension and support defined outlines across outerwear and separates. Tailoring plays a central role here, with jackets and backpacks arranged around sharp construction and utilitarian features. These pieces feel ready for the demands of daily movement, offering a sense of security without losing refinement. The contrast between padded volume and crisp structure gives this section its distinct identity.

This dual arrangement gives “A Poem and a Protest” its rhythm. Light, animated pieces and grounded, functional garments move in conversation with each other, forming a sequence that encourages a wearer to shift between openness and assertion.

The Rio World presented the collection to the Los Angeles community during an event at The Broad on November 11, 2025. The evening brought together fashion, music, performance, and art within the museum’s spaces. Guests explored the galleries, watched a performance by Cain Culto, and viewed installations that connected the clothing to themes of identity and personal expression. The gathering brought in figures such as Sergio Hudson, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Kerri Colby, Aaliyah Mendes, Louis Castro, Fernandeo Flores, Annie Gonzalez, Bay Davis, Satanna, Luna Lovebad, Star Amerasu, Godoy, Salina EsTitties, and others, creating a dynamic setting for the debut.

The Spring Summer 2026 season reflects the tension and clarity suggested by its title. The collection offers looks that shift between bright openness and firm presence, with each garment designed to support movement through changing environments and moods.