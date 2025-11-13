Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel for MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Photographer Shay Cohen Arbel captures model Federico Cola for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series.

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel

Photographer Shay Cohen Arbel captures Federico Cola at Elite Milano for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS story, shot in Milan. Set against an industrial backdrop, the series draws its rhythm from the tension between space and stillness, with Cohen Arbel using texture and shadow to frame Federico’s presence.

The editorial strips the image down to its essentials, letting posture and expression carry the narrative. Through subtle light shifts and measured focus, Cohen Arbel presents Federico with quiet precision, capturing a balance of strength and stillness that defines the tone of the series.

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel

Model: Federico Cola at Elite Milano
Photographer: Shay Cohen Arbel
Location: Milan, Italy

Jana Kostic

