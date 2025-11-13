Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Shay Cohen Arbel captures Federico Cola at Elite Milano for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS story, shot in Milan. Set against an industrial backdrop, the series draws its rhythm from the tension between space and stillness, with Cohen Arbel using texture and shadow to frame Federico’s presence.

The editorial strips the image down to its essentials, letting posture and expression carry the narrative. Through subtle light shifts and measured focus, Cohen Arbel presents Federico with quiet precision, capturing a balance of strength and stillness that defines the tone of the series.

Model: Federico Cola at Elite Milano

Photographer: Shay Cohen Arbel

Location: Milan, Italy