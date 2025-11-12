MMSCENE x Movem Fashion Movember Zine

For years, men’s health has existed behind the mask of strength and control. Beneath the neat lines of mustaches and restrained expressions, there are fears rarely voiced and emotions long dismissed. Movember began as a challenge among friends in Melbourne in 2003, a lighthearted idea that grew into a global movement. Two decades later, it remains a reminder that masculinity should include vulnerability, care, and conversation.

This year, MMSCENE joins forces with MOVEM Fashion to bring Movember into a space men already occupy comfortably, fashion photography, visual culture, and print. The collaboration presents five men from different professions and generations, photographed without performance or pretense. Each of them appears as they are, speaking openly about health, growth, fear, and the quiet pressures of being a man. The accompanying zine acts as a physical continuation of that dialogue, a slower, tactile response to the fleeting nature of digital activism.

Lazar Dedić

For Lazar Dedić, men’s health begins with dialogue. A model with experience across major European agencies, he knows the pressure of appearance.

For me, men’s health means when a man is able to channel his problems through conversation and actually ask for help.

His balance lies in daily movement, hydration, and accepting that effort and rest are equally necessary. “Modeling is chaotic,” he admits. “Sometimes I forget about mental and physical health. That’s when I stop, set aside time for myself, wherever I am.”

Denis Jovanović

For model Denis Jovanović, strength begins with awareness. “Men are not allowed to feel mentally unwell, and there is little conversation about it, especially here,” he says. “True strength is asking for help when you feel you need it, and that does not make anyone a lesser man.”

For me, personal growth means constantly working on myself, learning from my mistakes, and striving to become the best version of myself.

Denis sees health as the ability to care for oneself physically and emotionally. Regular training helps him stay centered, not as discipline, but as therapy. He believes self-acceptance matters more than perfection. “I would give up anything that harms my mental health, whether it’s a job, a place, or even people,” he adds.

Uroš Tanasković

Environmental science student and activist Uroš Tanasković sees personal growth as accountability. “It means that the child I once was would be proud of what I’m doing now.” His activism is rooted in micro-actions, small choices that ripple outward.

The best advice I ever got is simple: eat less, sleep well, drink water. It’s about sustainability of the self as much as the planet.

His answers remind us that care, for one’s body, mind, or environment, begins from the same impulse.

Kosta Zečević

For Kosta Zečević, growth is a process of quiet evolution. “To be a better person today than yesterday,” he says, “in work, in relationships, in every part of life.” His routine reflects discipline without rigidity: water with lemon, reading, the gym.

I’ve surrounded myself with positive people and created an environment that feels right for me.

“Honest conversation can bring more than any motivational quote,” he adds. He acknowledges the unrealistic expectations placed on men to appear constantly strong and confident. His calm, methodical habits are his form of resistance.

Oleg Namakonov

Designer and light director Oleg Namakonov translates discipline into creative practice. “Personal growth means being better each day than the last. When I stop learning, I stop growing.” For him, men’s health is the ability to make others feel safe, physically and emotionally.

Men’s health, for me, is when I and those close to me feel safe around me, both physically and emotionally.

“My healthiest habit is listening to myself and removing any kind of pain, emotional or physical. If I feel pain, I try to eliminate it immediately.” His introspection is steady and unsentimental, a reflection of his precise creative rhythm.

The MOVEM x MMSCENE Movember Zine is a document of presence. It opens space for men to speak. Quietly, directly, and without performance. In print, the conversation stays, resisting the digital rush. It suggests that fashion, too, can be a site of care and conversation, where identity is not armor but invitation.

Photographer: Igor Čvoro

Fashion: Ashok Murty, Martina Malobović, Vanja Vujanović

Grooming: Arthur Khatt

Video: Borislav Utješinović

Models: Denis Jovanović at Tank Agency, Kosta Zečević at Fox Models, Lazar Dedić at Vampire Management, Oleg, Uroš

Editors: Katarina Đorić, Žarko Davinić

The models wear looks from BOSS, Corneliani, Eleventy, Fedeli, Incotex and Canali available at MOVEM Fashion.