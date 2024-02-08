MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Iñigo Olalquiaga by Pedro Martinez

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Iñigo Olalquiaga, represented by Uno Models, is lensed by Pedro Martinez, assisted by Aitana Carril. In charge of the styling is Diego Gumiel while the hair and makeup are done by Ezequiel Rodsan.

For this session Iñigo is wearing selected pieces from COS Atelier, Alexandrino, Bimba y Palomo, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, Emeerre, Carhatt, Suot Studio, Calvin Klein, Birkenstock, Ignasi Monreal x Etnia Barcelona, Alejandre Studio, XVStrange, Uno de 50, Adrian Del Maestre, and Loreak Mendian.

Photo PEDRO MARTINEZ – @pmartinezph

Photo Assistant AITANA CARRIL – @aitanacarril

Stylist DIEGO GUMIEL – @diegogumiel

MUAH EZEQUIEL RODSAN – @ezequiel.rodsan

Model IÑIGO OLALQUIAGA at UNO MODELS – @yourbooyiggy @unomodels