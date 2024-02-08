in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Iñigo Olalquiaga by Pedro Martinez

Photographer Pedro Martinez, assisted by Aitana Carril, shoots the latest style story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Iñigo Olalquiaga, represented by Uno Models, is lensed by Pedro Martinez, assisted by Aitana Carril. In charge of the styling is Diego Gumiel while the hair and makeup are done by Ezequiel Rodsan

For this session Iñigo is wearing selected pieces from COS Atelier, Alexandrino, Bimba y Palomo, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, Emeerre, Carhatt, Suot Studio, Calvin Klein, Birkenstock, Ignasi Monreal x Etnia Barcelona, Alejandre Studio, XVStrange, Uno de 50, Adrian Del Maestre, and Loreak Mendian.

Suit COS ATELIER Inside top ALEXANDRINO Brooch BIMBA Y PALOMO Glasses MONCLER Shoes TOMMY HILFIGER
Suit COS ATELIER Inside top ALEXANDRINO Brooch BIMBA Y PALOMO Glasses MONCLER
Suit ADRIAN DEL MAESTRE Jumper LOREAK MENDIAN
Sleeves & tanga ALEJANDRE STUDIO Jewelry UNO DE 50
Sleeves & tanga ALEJANDRE STUDIO Jeans XVSTRANGE Jewelry UNO DE 50
Leather coat BIMBA Y PALOMO Sunnies IGNASI MONREAL x ETNIA BARCELONA
Corset & boxer EMEERRE Cardigan & underpants CARHATT Earring & ring SUOT STUDIO Underwear CALVIN KLEIN Sandals BIRKENSTOCK
Total look TOMMY HILFIGER Balaclava COS ATELIER

Photo PEDRO MARTINEZ – @pmartinezph
Photo Assistant AITANA CARRIL – @aitanacarril
Stylist DIEGO GUMIEL – @diegogumiel
MUAH EZEQUIEL RODSAN – @ezequiel.rodsan
Model IÑIGO OLALQUIAGA at UNO MODELS – @yourbooyiggy  @unomodels

