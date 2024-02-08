in Fall Winter 2024.25, Milano Fashion Week

Paul&Shark FW24 Club Riviera Collection

New materials technology for the outwear presented at a members-only club

Courtesy of Paul&Shark

During Milan Fashion Week, Paul&Shark unveiled its Fall/Winter 2024 Club Riviera collection at Casa Cipriani, transforming the exclusive private members club into its own Club Riviera. This event invited members to gather, sip drinks, share stories, and indulge in activities while watching the sunset through the windows, evoking the essence of the Riviera lifestyle. Casa Cipriani, chosen as the venue, holds a rich history dating back to the 1930s with the opening of Harry’s Bar in Venice and now located in Milan. 

Courtesy of Paul&Shark

The collection showcased silk jackets, heavy linen shirts, and refined cotton T-shirts in autumn hues, capturing attention with their timeless appeal. The color palette echoed the changing seasons, blending beige and foliage tones with classic white and the signature Paul&Shark blue. Following the presentation, a cocktail party and DJ set were held, exclusively for international talents and influencers who wore the Riviera styles, adding to the allure of the event.

Courtesy of Paul&Shark

See the images from this special event in the Gallery below:

FW24paul&shark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hsu Kuang-han

Hsu Kuang-han Covers Esquire China February 2024 Issue

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Iñigo Olalquiaga by Pedro Martinez