Paul&Shark FW24 Club Riviera Collection

During Milan Fashion Week, Paul&Shark unveiled its Fall/Winter 2024 Club Riviera collection at Casa Cipriani, transforming the exclusive private members club into its own Club Riviera. This event invited members to gather, sip drinks, share stories, and indulge in activities while watching the sunset through the windows, evoking the essence of the Riviera lifestyle. Casa Cipriani, chosen as the venue, holds a rich history dating back to the 1930s with the opening of Harry’s Bar in Venice and now located in Milan.

The collection showcased silk jackets, heavy linen shirts, and refined cotton T-shirts in autumn hues, capturing attention with their timeless appeal. The color palette echoed the changing seasons, blending beige and foliage tones with classic white and the signature Paul&Shark blue. Following the presentation, a cocktail party and DJ set were held, exclusively for international talents and influencers who wore the Riviera styles, adding to the allure of the event.

See the images from this special event in the Gallery below: