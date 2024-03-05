Under Guram Gvasalia‘s creative direction, the Swiss fashion brand VETEMENTS made what can only be characterised as a monumental return to the catwalks this past weekend in Paris during Fashion Week. The show was for their Fall Winter 2024 Collection. VETEMENTS, which is celebrating its tenth year, is more than just another event on the official Fashion Week schedule; it is “THE SHOW.”

This event marked the brand’s return after a hiatus, with a star-studded guest list that included Cher, who’s boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, walked the runway in addition to seeing Guram’s most recent creations. Notable individuals including Marcia Cross, Carmen Kass, and Anwar Hadid were also cast.

The VETEMENTS Fall Winter 2024 collection combined avant-garde crinkled effects with the oversize trends to create a range of sporty and urban pieces that were nothing short of spectacular. Guram Gvasalia’s love of tailoring was evident in his gigantic suits, which were made from luxurious fabrics and had huge shoulder pads and lapels for a strong, classic look.

Upcycled items and t-shirts with cleverly worded slogans and redesigned logos gave the collection a fun edge that helped it stay ahead of the rapidly evolving fashion scene.

See all the VETEMENTS Fall Winter 2024 Collection looks in the Gallery below: