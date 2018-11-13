MODEL TALK: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH RISING STAR IAGO BOTELHO

Pin 0 Shares

For MMSCENE Magazine‘s Issue 27 MODEL TALK section we sit down with the handsome IAGO BOTELHO for an exclusive interview to talk about starting his modeling career, working out and beauty products.

Iago was photographed in New York by Harol Baez with styling form Charlie Ward and casting direction from Gabriel Rey. Iago is represented in New York by HEROES MODEL MANAGEMENT.

Scroll down for more of the shoot and our exclusive interview with Iago:

How did you start modelling?

When I was 15 years old I had a surgery that caused me to lose 40 kilos. After the surgery, I began to workout and when I was 19 I looked for agencies in Brazil and eventually I was scouted.

What are your essentials for recharging your batteries?

I like going to the beach or spending time somewhere in the middle of nature.

What is your favorite sport?

I love running.

What exercise do you do to get a sculpted body?

When it comes to exercising I like to mix up my workout. Everyday I try new workouts, I believe that is what keeps my body in shape.

What’s the best exercise to get a six pack?

When it comes to six pack, I believe Muaythai classes work best for me.

So, what’s your tip for pushing yourself in a workout?

Control your mind; it makes it’s limits. It is also important to fuel yourself according to the amount of training you do.

What’s the ideal diet?

There is no specific diet – every body reacts differently to food. However, I always try to cut sugars and carbohydrates as much as possible.

What’s the best post-workout meal?

After a workout, I usually eat a salad with chicken or have a protein shake.

Do you believe in dietary supplements?

For some people, yes, but I believe it’s best to receive all your nutrients from the food you eat.

What’s your ritual for taking care of your body?

I try to do at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.

Which three beauty products could you not live without?

Not a product but water of course, but when it comes to products a good moisturizer, and chapstick.

Any guilty pleasures? Something that no one knows about you?

I’d like to keep that to myself! [laughs]

Which Instagram accounts motivate you?

There are many different fitness accounts that motivate me – I even get inspiration from other male models.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years from today?

I see myself helping my city in Brazil generate jobs and opportunities while continuing my artistic career.

Keep up with Iago @itsiagobotelho

Model Iago Botelho at Heroes Model Management

Photography Harol Baez

Casting Gabriel Rey

Styled by Charlie Ward



