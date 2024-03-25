in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Novel Perspectives by Dimitris Dimitriadis

Model Nikolas Christophorides is photographed by Dimitris Dimitriadis for our latest exclusive story

Novel Perspectives by Dimitris Dimitriadis
The handsome Nikolas Christophorides stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled “Novel Perspectives,” captured by fashion photographer Dimitris Dimitriadis. 

For this session Nicolas, represented by Sons And Daughters Management, is styled by Stefanos Kapsalis. The shoot is done at the SIMPLICITÉ Studio.

photo by Dimitris Dimitriadis for MMSCENE
Photographer – Dimitris Dimitriadis @dimitriadis_ 
SIMPLICITÉ Studio @simplicitestudio_ 
Styling – Stefanos Kapsalis @stefano_kap 
Model – Nikolas Christophorides @nick.christofer 

