MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oscar Franco by Davide Frandi

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Davide Frandi captures model Oscar Franco from Tank Agency. In charge of art direction and styling is Lorenzo Borgia, asissted by Giorgia Chiazzo, Donato Nigro D’Adamo, Vittoria Caravello, and Alessandra Garello. Make-up is done by Sophia Minuti and hair is by Luca Milesi.

For this session, Oscar is wearing selected pieces from MSGM Milano, Dsquared2, Calzedonia, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, Lagworld, ANDREĀDAMO by Andrea Adamo, CHB Christian Boaro, Sebago, and Santoni.

Art direction & styling – Lorenzo Borgia @loborgiaa

Photography – Davide Frandi @dfphoto._

Make-up – Sophia Minuti @sophia.fashionmua

Hair – Luca Milesi @lucaamilesii

Styling assistants

Giorgia Chiazzo @giorgiachiazzo

Donato Nigro D’Adamo @xdonatonigro

Vittoria Caravello @vittoria.caravello

Alessandra Garello @alessandragarello_

Model – Oscar Franco @oscarfrancco thanks to @tankagency_