MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oscar Franco by Davide Frandi

photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Davide Frandi captures model Oscar Franco from Tank Agency. In charge of art direction and styling is Lorenzo Borgia, asissted by Giorgia Chiazzo, Donato Nigro D’Adamo, Vittoria Caravello, and Alessandra Garello. Make-up is done by Sophia Minuti and hair is by Luca Milesi.
For this session, Oscar is wearing selected pieces from
MSGM Milano, Dsquared2, Calzedonia, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, Lagworld, ANDREĀDAMO by Andrea Adamo , CHB Christian Boaro, Sebago, and Santoni.
full look DOLCE & GABBANA earcuff LAGWORLD / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
full look DOLCE & GABBANA earcuff LAGWORLD / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
full look ANDREĀDAMO / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
full look DOLCE & GABBANA earcuff LAGWORLD / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
pants, boxer, flower’s accessory CHB Christian Boaro loafers SEBAGO / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
pants, boxer, flower’s accessory CHB Christian Boaro loafers SEBAGO / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
dress CHB Christian Boaro loafers SANTONI / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
sweater, t-shirt, pants FERRAGAMO loafers DSQUARED2 / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
full look DOLCE & GABBANA / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
full look CHB Christian Boaro / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
sweater, t-shirt, pants FERRAGAMO loafers DSQUARED2 / photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
photography © Davide Frandi for MMSCENE
Art direction & styling – Lorenzo Borgia
@loborgiaa
Photography – Davide Frandi @dfphoto._
Make-up – Sophia Minuti @sophia.fashionmua
Hair – Luca Milesi @lucaamilesii
Styling assistants
Giorgia Chiazzo @giorgiachiazzo
Donato Nigro D’Adamo @xdonatonigro
Vittoria Caravello @vittoria.caravello
Alessandra Garello @alessandragarello_
Model – Oscar Franco @oscarfrancco thanks to @tankagency_