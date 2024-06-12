Italian luxury house Gucci introduces its Fall Winter 2024.25 men’s campaign, under the visionary direction of creative director Sabato De Sarno. This season’s looks highlight freedom of interpretation, with each garment acting as a medium for personal narrative. Captured by fashion photographer David Sims, the campaign invites viewers into a world where fashion celebrates distinctiveness, encouraging a dialogue between the wearer and their wardrobe.

Sabato De Sarno’s approach to the new collection is deeply rooted in the belief that fashion should be a liberating force that allows for personal expression beyond conventional boundaries. The campaign emphasizes distinctive attitudes – each unique, each telling its own story through the intensity of a gaze, the subtlety of a gesture, or the richness of a voice. This narrative becomes a medium through which the models and the clothing interact in a dynamic play of past, present, and future.

The stars of the campaign are a diverse group of models who bring life to De Sarno’s creations. Each model embodies their own character, portraying the looks from the collection in a manner that is distinctly their own. The campaign’s focus on personality places these individuals at the forefront, inviting viewers to reflect honestly on their own identities, desires, and the myriad elements that shape their personal narratives.

The Gucci Fall Winter 2024 campaign features Clement Chabernaud, Douta Sidibe, Emilio Cilia, Finn Collins, George Barnett, Joel Frampton, Joel Ortiz, Junyeong Baek, Li Cheng Yuan, Martin Miller, and Modou Wade. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with art direction from Riccardo Zanola, and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy,and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

The collection itself is a blend of colors and textures, where each piece tells a story of joy, passion, and humanity. It’s a celebration of real life, reflecting everything from the irreverent glamour and simplicity of the designs to the provocation and confidence they inspire.