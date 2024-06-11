NAHMIAS Spring Summer 2025 Collection

After three seasons on the Paris Men’s calendar, NAHMIAS returned to its homeland of Los Angeles to showcase its Spring Summer 2025 Menswear collection at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium. The spectacular event honoured the brand’s creative and emotional journey and included a special performance by Machine Gun Kelly. The company’s creator and creative director, Doni Nahmias, drew extensively on his difficult early years to weave a colourful tale of growth and tenacity. This collection chronicles Nahmias’s transformation from a disturbed adolescent into a committed designer, reflecting his combined enthusiasm for sports and fashion.

The combination of Nahmias’s love of sportswear and his gritty, grunge-inspired look forms the core of the SS25 collection. This combination gives the collection a lively vibe, revitalising classic styles with sophisticated fabrics and cutting-edge fits. current sportswear is combined with reinvented classic workwear pieces to provide a novel take on current menswear. Highlights include the unveiling of NAHMIAS’s first line of eyewear and the launch of the brand’s newest shoe, the Ollies, which is scheduled for release in the autumn of 2024. A variety of pieces, including bespoke prints with floral designs and actual pressed California flowers, are embellished with whimsical and sentimental motifs that are reminiscent of Doni’s high school years.

This collection features a lot of denim, which is made from Italian denim and treated in Los Angeles using unique techniques. These treatments include stained and repaired jeans that represent long days spent skating and riding till dusk, as well as foil applications that simulate oil spills from the oil rigs along the California coast. The brand’s dedication to competing at a genuine luxury level is demonstrated by its special focus on creating innovative washes and treatments that push the envelope with fits and fabrics. The craftsmanship and designs that characterise the collection and depict the development of NAHMIAS’s personality are clear examples of this dedication.

The collection, which uses a variety of materials to reinvent traditional sporting styles, expands the brand’s knitwear offering. Traditional menswear staples are given a distinctive twist with perforated leather suiting and tailoring, which reimagine mesh sportswear and uniforms. These components demonstrate Nahmias’s skill in fusing elegant, casual dress norms with inspirations from hip-hop, skate, basketball, and surfing cultures.

NAHMIAS, founded in 2018 by Doni Nahmias, has rapidly established itself as an emerging luxury brand from Los Angeles. Drawing inspiration from Summerland, California, the brand has developed a signature aesthetic that melds high-grade fashion with casual, streetwear influences. Over the years, NAHMIAS has released six seasonal collections and collaborated on special projects with retailers such as Maxfield, Harrods, The Webster, and Patron of the New. The brand’s designs have been worn by influential celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Jack Harlow, and Lewis Hamilton. Take a closer look at the collection in the Gallery below: