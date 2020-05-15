MMSCENE MODEL DIARY: Staying At Home by Kevin Roldan Pt. 2

Fashion photographer Kevin Roldan captured the latest series of self-isolation diaries exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. The stars of the session are James Yates at Models 1, John Halls and Max Rendell at Next London, Jules Horn at DNA Models, Lucas Prada at Trend Model Management, Clint Mauro and Parker Gregory at NTA Models, Oli Lacey at IMG and Stefan Pollman at Wilhelmina Models.

JAMES YATES

JOHN HALLS

STEFAN POLLMANN

I think we should at least try to treat everyone with the same respect. In the end we are all the same. We come with nothing and we leave with nothing.

You should always be friendly and respectful to everyone. Always try your best and try to get better.

Read our exclusive interview with Stefan Polman – here.

LUCAS PRADA

CLINT MAURO

PARKER GREGORY

Choose your life and conquer with a smile. It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to be mad. But throughout the day it’s your choice if it will be good or bad. Start your day with a smile and end it the same. You’re alive and kicking! Be happy!

I love my job and I have been very fortunate to be apart of projects in which the locations and what we did on the jobs was super rad. Read our exclusive interview with Parker Gregory – here.

MAX RENDELL

OLI LACEY

JULES HORN

SELF PORTRAITS

In this editorial, I asked the guys – my friends – to do me one meaningful favor, which would be the heartbeat of this series: write the one word that single-handedly describes what you have come to learn to deeply appreciate in this season. This quarantine season has impacted every single person, every single agenda and every single industry, and has reminded all of us – we truly are all in this together. I pull back the curtains and let you in to the most personal project I have shot to date. I hope you enjoy FaceTime Part II. xo – Kevin Roldan