The handsome Luka Isaac at KMA teams up with fashion photographer Craig McDean for Jacques Marie Mage‘s Spring Summer 2020 Arcs Fantastiques campaign.

Styling is work of Marine Braunschvig, with hair styling from Yoann Fernandez, and makeup by beauty artist Tiina Roivainen. In charge of art direction was Van+, with set design from Nana Carbu.

We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

SHOP THE COLLECTION: