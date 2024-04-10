Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior’s Latest Spring 2024 Campaign

Dior’s Spring 2024 campaign has arrived with actor Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the face of the iconic French luxury house. Under the direction of menswear creative director Kim Jones, the campaign, captured by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, showcases a collection emphasizing lighter knitwear tailoring and utilitarian codes.

In the campaign imagery, Robert Pattinson exudes sophistication in two distinct looks. In one set, he embodies understated luxury in a palette of beige tones, layering a cardigan over a white t-shirt and pairing it with a military-inspired trench coat. Completing the ensemble is a weekender bag adorned with the iconic Dior Oblique motif and the latest B33 sneaker iteration.

Another image sees Pattinson in a timeless black and white ensemble, showcasing a semi-formal look with a striped button-up shirt, black trousers, and a woolen, boxy overcoat. This collection, previously unveiled in December, marks Pattinson’s ongoing collaboration with Dior, having been the face of Dior Homme fragrance since 2013.

The Spring 2024 Dior Icons capsule will be available in stores and online starting May 2, offering fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to embrace the epitome of Dior’s style.