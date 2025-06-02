Tay Tawan Joins Loewe as Brand Ambassador

Loewe has officially named Tay Tawan (Tawan Vihokratana) as its newest brand ambassador, expanding a relationship that has quietly taken shape over several seasons. Known for his presence across television, film, and fashion, Tay brings a wide audience to the Spanish house, especially in Asia, where he continues to gain momentum as one of Thailand’s most visible talents.

Tay’s connection to Loewe began before this appointment. He appeared at the brand’s Fall 2025 presentation in Paris and visited the “Crafted World” exhibition in Shanghai. These appearances signaled a growing alignment between the actor’s public presence and Loewe’s creative direction. In this new role, he steps into a more official position, joining a roster of global ambassadors that includes Giselle, Minsi Ko, and Yang Mi.

An actor, model, and television host, Tay first gained attention for his performance in Kiss: The Series, which led to popular spin-offs Kiss Me Again and Dark Blue Kiss. He continued to build his profile with appearances in Cherry Magic: The Series, the Thai adaptation of the Japanese original. His work extends beyond acting, he co-hosts shows like School Rangers and TayNew Meal Date, adding a layer of visibility to his already strong following.

Tay’s appeal spans multiple formats, but fashion has become an increasingly important part of his public image. His ability to move between roles, media appearances, and fashion events positions him well for a partnership with a brand like Loewe, which places a strong focus on artistic collaboration. Speaking about his new role, Tay said: “Collaborating closely with the brand has deepened my admiration for its artistry and inspired new paths of self-expression. I’ve come to truly value the essence of art and craft that defines Loewe, and I’m excited to continue this meaningful journey as brand ambassador.”

Tay joins this growing force, bringing both regional and international recognition to Loewe’s ambassador roster. His upcoming projects include A Dog and a Plane and a Thai adaptation of Scarlet Heart, which will further expand his reach in the entertainment space.