Michael Kors Welcomes Tan Jianci as New Brand Ambassador

Fashion house Michael Kors has officially announced that the multi-talented actor and singer Tan Jianci, also known as JC-T, has joined the brand as its ambassador for the Greater China region. Tan Jianci embodies the modern and sophisticated essence that Michael Kors is celebrated for. His unique sense of style and powerful stage presence resonate with the brand’s ethos of confidence and elegance, making him the ideal face for Michael Kors.

Tan Jianci was born and raised in Beihai, Guangxi. At a young age, he moved to Kumamoto, Japan, where he developed an admiration for the manga character Kenshiro, leading him to change his name to Kenji. His early life was marked by a profound interest in dance, inspired by Michael Jackson. He pursued this passion by attending the Beijing Dance Academy, where he learned professional ballroom dance and achieved success in national and international dance competitions.

Tan’s career in the entertainment industry began in 2006 when he was selected as a trainee for Taihe Rye Music’s project group. He underwent a three-year training period and debuted as a member of M.I.C. in 2009. The group officially debuted in October 2010.

Tan made his acting debut in the 2008 film “Lost Indulgence,” directed by Zhang Yibai. He ventured into television with his first drama “Hua Yang Jiang Hu” in 2015 and gained wider recognition for his performances in historical dramas like “The Advisors Alliance” (2017) as Sima Zhao and “Secret of the Three Kingdoms” (2018) as Cao Pi.

In recent years, Tan Jianci’s acted in “Winter Begonia” (2020), and was praised for his portrayal of an opera singer, and in “Under the Skin” (2022), where he portrayed a genius painter turned police officer. He also starred in the urban romance drama “Missing You” (2022) and released his first album, “Dreams,” in 2023.