Jackson Wang is the Cover Star of Elle China January 2024 Issue

K-pop superstar Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Elle China Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of styling was Kidd Ji, with beauty from hair stylist Zhang Chunjie, and makeup artist Zhao Jiayan.

Today they say you must maintain your exposure, otherwise people will forget you. Tomorrow they say take more selfies, it will be good for your traffic. Many people also say you shouldn’t make this kind of music; fans actually like you to be cute… All of these are not wrong, it’s just not me. – Jackson Wang

“Chuang Asia,” a new spin-off of the popular Chinese idol survival show “Chuang” (also known as Produce Camp), is set to premiere its first season in Thailand in February 2024, with Jackson Wang, a member of GOT7, solo artist, and co-founder of Ryce Entertainment, taking the lead mentor role.

The show, which aims to produce a girl group that will debut under Ryce Entertainment, has opened its doors to female contestants of any nationality born before 2008. The auditions, which ran from July to October this year, attracted over 9,000 applications from Thailand and other Asian countries, with 70 finalists making it to the final round.

We gather all the talented and potential candidates from the East. I’ll share my experience and assist them in their journey to find themselves. – Wang

Kaichen Li, Head of WeTV and Lead Producer for CHUANG ASIA, expressed excitement about having Jackson Wang as the Lead Mentor. He also highlighted the involvement of other prominent mentors like Mike Angelo, Jeff Satur, TEN, and Nene Pornnappan.

“Chuang” first premiered as Produce 101 China in 2018, based on the South Korean reality competition of the same name, and has since formed successful groups like Rocket Girls, R1SE, BonBon Girls 303, and INTO1.

Photography © Liu Song for Elle China, read more at ellechina.com