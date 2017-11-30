TOP 10 HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR HER

By  |  Comments

 

Women can be hard to shop for sometimes, and holiday shopping can be really exhausting. It is hard to find that perfect gift, there is no one-gift-fits-all for every female personality.

From the unusual to the unique, MMSCENE’s Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric rounded up some of the best gifts for all budgets.

Find the inspiration in our list of the 10 best gifts after the jump:


MARNI Leather waist belt

 


MIU MIU Crystal-embellished faux-fur hat


MOSCHINO logo plaque gloves


PAUL SMITH floral print zip purse

 


REISS Faux-Fur Stole


STELLA MCCARTNEY punk rabbit keyring


LANVIN Porcelain Snow Globe


QLOCKTWO English W Snow Flake Watch


BURBERRY Cashmere Bandana


CATWALKING Catwalking: Photographs by Chris Moore

Related Items