TOP 10 HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR HER

Women can be hard to shop for sometimes, and holiday shopping can be really exhausting. It is hard to find that perfect gift, there is no one-gift-fits-all for every female personality.

From the unusual to the unique, MMSCENE’s Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric rounded up some of the best gifts for all budgets.

Find the inspiration in our list of the 10 best gifts after the jump:





MARNI Leather waist belt



MIU MIU Crystal-embellished faux-fur hat



MOSCHINO logo plaque gloves



PAUL SMITH floral print zip purse



REISS Faux-Fur Stole



STELLA MCCARTNEY punk rabbit keyring



LANVIN Porcelain Snow Globe



QLOCKTWO English W Snow Flake Watch



BURBERRY Cashmere Bandana



CATWALKING Catwalking: Photographs by Chris Moore