WEEK ON IG: Christian Hogue, Tobias Sorensen, Matthew Noszka…

Week on Instagram takes us to some of MMSCENE’s favourite cover stars as well as guys to follow….

xavier serrano

Face masks are becoming the new norm all around the globe but at least we are exiting our quarantine lockdowns gradually and male models are sharing their throwbacks and self isolation moments in the week behind us. 

Keep up with best of last week’s Instagram focusing on male models such as MMSCENE cover stars Matthew Noszka, Xavier Serrano, Derek Chadwick (starring in the just released Netflix series “Hollywood”), and Kit Butler. In addition to our cover stars we are also keeping up with Christian Hogue, Tobias Sorensen, Nicholas Kodua, Sergio Carvajal, Edison Fan, Brandon Good and Dafa George among other. 

Continue reading for last week’s must-see IG Moments:

tobias sorrensen

Quarantine got me 🤪@thesorensen

josh sorrentino

“⏳ #summer” @sorrentino24

sergio carvajal

Ahora miro al horizonte y digo, todo esto es mío.@sergiocarvajal7

derek chadwick

pool party for 1 @derekchadwick

matthew noszka

Yeah I know I forgot to take my underwear off…. Welp anyway Happy Monday 🙋🏼‍♂️@matthew_noszka

azim osmani

Sahara serenade@azimosmani_

christian hogue

Blurry and out of Focus 👌@christianhogue

dafa george

@dafa_george

xavier serrano

New tan lines coming up 🌴@xserrano9

edison fan

“👋🏻🍸” @edisonfanye

nicholas kodua

“plantbasedplantingpapí ^ + ;)” @nicholaskodua

brandon good

heated.@goodbhavior

kit butler

“#tb to sunnier dog walks #ottothedog” @kitbutlerr

