Eddie Peng is the Face of Berluti Summer 2020 Collection

Taiwanese-Canadian actor, singer and model Eddie Peng stars in Berluti‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of of production was M/M (Paris) Studio, with creative direction from Berluti‘s artistic director Kris Van Assche. Fashion photographer Erwan Frotin captured the Summer 2020 campaign featuring the shoes and bags of the season.

“In Summer 2020 Collection, the house has given a fresh re-interpretation of the Scritto, a pattern being iconic and heritage to the house. The blue coat, in fine suede, is imbedded with Scritto pattern, enchanting the sophistication; the blue suit integrates the Scritto pattern immaculately into the draping by using Jacquard technique, and completes the match to the fine wool, maximizing the comfort along with a lightweight shirt in silk and tie in Scritto as well. It brings out the elegant temperament of the gentleman appearing in the ancient city. The vivid blue flash outlines the Roman sculptures, highlighting the distinguished design of Berluti in utmost elegance in contrast of colors.” – from Berluti.

