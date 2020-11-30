in Entertainment, Fresh Faces, Parker Van Noord

LAST WEEK ON IG: Diplo, Parker Van Noord, Maluma….

Best of last week’s Instagram moments from Diplo and Malum to top model Parker Van Noord.

For many of us having to spend the Thanksgiving holidays far away from family and friends the past week was harder than usual. This feeling was mutually shared on social media with models and celebrities alike. We kept up last week with music superstars Diplo and Maluma, top model Parker Van Noord and a slew of fresh faces and inspiring style influencers you should already be following on Instagram.

Continue reading for more of last week’s must see IG action: 

“I pray that whoever reads this caption shall become a successful person in the future (📽️ @isabellamanderson )@diplo

“Sneaking into @paul_unterleitner and @johnymuenster Gym 🤓🏋️‍♂️ 🤫 Check out my story for some good laughs! 😂@lucahbl

zae france

First I just wanna thank god! For my health, family & friends! I’m thankful for the journey! Im thankful for the struggle because it truly made me GREATER ! I’m thankful for The FRANChise !! Y’all make all the obstacles & challenges worth it ! Happy thanksgiving & Love y’all ! 💙🤞🏾@zaefrance

josh harrison

“Was worth the tan lines…” @its.joshharrison

Looking for@sergiobex

Good Morning 🙏🏻 – Day’s at home in comfy underwear aren’t too bad 😝@kevin_pabel

Hay tantas cosas porque agradecer… pero lo primordial siempre será lo básico, lo primero, lo que es indispensable, lo que somos en nuestro ADN, nuestra raíz. GRACIAS DIOS, GRACIAS VIDA por mi FAMILIA y mi SALUD. G R A C I A S 🙏🏻 #happythanksgivng@maluma

9,198 mi Distance from.@parkervannoord

“🤑💚” @huntermuns

39 K = sea 🌊@danclemt

Wine POV@fisfirico

Alex Caballero

“💙🤎” @jonasbahri

Sunset vibes@cabsolal

New GuysStyle

