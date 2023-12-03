in Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, View Management

JIMMY ROD by Ferran Casanova for MMSCENE Portraits

Jimmy Rod in front of Ferran Casanova’s lens for the latest MMSCENE Portraits online exclusive:

Jimmy Rod at VIEW Management in Barcelona – Photo ©Ferran Casanova

MMSCENE portraits online exclusive series with the striking Jimmy Rod features garments from Diesel, Dsquared2, Prada and Calvin Klein to name a few. Rod was portrayed for MMSCENE’s online exclusive by photographer Ferran Casanova with beautifully shaped styling by Christian Betancurt.

Throughout the story Jimmy is also wearing pieces from, Annakiki, Jared London, Calvin Klein Jeans, Balenciaga and Chanel. Rod is one of the promising new fresh faces signed up with the leading Spanish model agency View Management in Barcelona.

Discover more of the shoot:

Pullover Jared London Top Annakiki Pants Dsquared Skirt Annakiki Boots Diesel – Photo ©Ferran Casanova
Pants Dsquared Skirt Annakiki Boots Diesel – Photo ©Ferran Casanova
Pants Dsquared Skirt Annakiki – Photo ©Ferran Casanova
Shirt: Prada Bowtie: Chanel Shorts: Vintage – Photo ©Ferran Casanova
Shirt: Prada Bowtie: Chanel Shorts: Vintage – Photo ©Ferran Casanova
Tanktop: Calvin Klein Hat: Calvin Klein Jeans Pants: Diesel Shoes: Balenciaga – Photo ©Ferran Casanova
Shirt and Pants Boss, Raincoat Calvin Klein – Photo ©Ferran Casanova

Photo Ferran Casanova
Style Cristian Betancurt
Gromming and skincare Arolab Organic
Model Jimmy Rod at View Management
Assistant Lo Resa

For more of Ferran’s work visit ferrancasanova.com.

