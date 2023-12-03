JIMMY ROD by Ferran Casanova for MMSCENE Portraits

MMSCENE portraits online exclusive series with the striking Jimmy Rod features garments from Diesel, Dsquared2, Prada and Calvin Klein to name a few. Rod was portrayed for MMSCENE’s online exclusive by photographer Ferran Casanova with beautifully shaped styling by Christian Betancurt.

Throughout the story Jimmy is also wearing pieces from, Annakiki, Jared London, Calvin Klein Jeans, Balenciaga and Chanel. Rod is one of the promising new fresh faces signed up with the leading Spanish model agency View Management in Barcelona.

Discover more of the shoot:

Photo Ferran Casanova

Style Cristian Betancurt

Gromming and skincare Arolab Organic

Model Jimmy Rod at View Management

Assistant Lo Resa

For more of Ferran’s work visit ferrancasanova.com.