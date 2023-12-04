Discover H&M Move Selected by Zlatan Fall 2023 Collection

H&M Move has launched new collection within its ‘Selected by‘ series, this time featuring a curated selection by the renowned football star, Zlatan Ibrahimović. This collaboration is part of the Brand Movers initiative, where influential figures actively participate in product curation, infusing their personal style and sportswear expertise into the design process with the H&M Move team.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, known for his extraordinary skills on the football field, brings his unique perspective to the world of movewear. “Through my collaboration with H&M Move, I’m able to make my favorite movewear accessible to everyone. These are pieces that deliver on both performance and style, no matter where you are or how you move. Why compromise when you can have it all?” Ibrahimović remarked, emphasizing the fusion of functionality and fashion in the collection.

The autumn 2023 edition, Selected by Zlatan, introduces a range of standout movewear pieces characterized by their seasonal color palette, which includes earthy brown, off-white, light grey, black, and a vibrant orange. Reflecting Zlatan’s distinctive style, the collection highlights high-performance workout gear such as muscle-fit cycling shorts and mock neck tops. It also features oversized T-shirts and vest tops crafted from the innovative DryMove™ fabric, known for its moisture-wicking properties.

Aligning with Zlatan’s dynamic lifestyle, the collection extends beyond traditional activewear. It introduces utility-inspired pieces with DryMove™ functionality, perfect for transitioning from the gym to the street. These items, including logo-printed T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, and shorts, are designed in comfortably oversized silhouettes, blending fashion with practicality.