in Fresh Faces, Kit Butler, Xavier Serrano

WEEK ON IG: Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Lee Jae-wook…

See the best moment’s from last week’s Instagram action from Travis Scott to South Korean acting sensation Lee Jae-wook and top model Kit Butler.

gytis gedvilas

Best of IG in the past seven days from superstars Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith and Lee Jae-wook but also MMSCENE cover stars Xavier Serrano and Kit Butler. Joining them in the bast of past weeks IGs are also models to follow such as Gytis Gedvilas, Yannick Konan, Sadiq Desh and more: 

Xavier Serrano

I burned myself cooking 😅 P.S. Im not that tall @xserrano9

justin bieber

“@chancetherapper” @justinbieber

yannick konan

“Baby Blue 💙” @yannick_konan

kit butler

Hakuna Matata when my days are blue @kitbutlerr

Lee Jae Wook

“새침이 한창인 23세.😾” @jxxvvxxk

jaime ortiz

“don’t go” @imjaimeortiz

gytis gedvilas

“Drowning in yellows 🍋” @gytisgedvilas

jaden smith

“Lemonade Freckles.” @c.syresmith

azim osmni

“Eat your greens 🌱” @azimosmni

travis scott

“Hit different !” @travisscott

owen lidnberg

“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE IMA MAKE YOU BELIEVE 🙏🏼🤞🏼❤️ #positivity #motivation” @owenlindberg

sadiq desh

“Alexa play bored in a studio 😬” @sadiqdesh

Celebrityoff duty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kun

Kun is the Cover Star of Marie Claire China October 2020 Issue
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is the Face of Brioni Fall Winter 2020 Collection