in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Menswear, Mikael Jansson

Brad Pitt is the Face of Brioni Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Photographer Mikael Jansson captured Brioni’s FW20 campaign featuring actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt
©BRIONI, Photography by Mikael Jansson

Fashion house Brioni enlists actor and brand’s ambassador Brad Pitt to star in their Fall Winter 2020 Tailoring Legends campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson. This is Brad’s second campaign for Brioni.

Brad Pitt
©BRIONI, Photography by Mikael Jansson

The black and white photos, taken in Los Angeles by photographer Mikael Jansson, capture the actor’s relaxed and nonchalant charm. The series of portraits stands out for its intimate atmosphere in contrast with Pitt’s strong personality, who interprets with his iconic style a selection of ready-to-wear and eveningwear from the Brioni Fall / Winter 2020 collection.” – from Brioni

Brad Pitt
©BRIONI, Photography by Mikael Jansson
Brad Pitt
©BRIONI, Photography by Mikael Jansson

ad campaignsEntertainmentFW20Menswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WEEK ON IG: Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Lee Jae-wook…