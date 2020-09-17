Brad Pitt is the Face of Brioni Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Fashion house Brioni enlists actor and brand’s ambassador Brad Pitt to star in their Fall Winter 2020 Tailoring Legends campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson. This is Brad’s second campaign for Brioni.

“The black and white photos, taken in Los Angeles by photographer Mikael Jansson, capture the actor’s relaxed and nonchalant charm. The series of portraits stands out for its intimate atmosphere in contrast with Pitt’s strong personality, who interprets with his iconic style a selection of ready-to-wear and eveningwear from the Brioni Fall / Winter 2020 collection.” – from Brioni