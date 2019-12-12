in Fresh Faces, Joao Knorr, Manu Rios, River Viiperi, Ton Heukels, Xavier Serrano

WEEK ON IG: NICK JONAS, A$AP ROCKY, TROYE SIVAN…

Nick Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan as well as MMSCENE cove stars Xavier Serrano, Ton Heukels, Manu Rios and Joao Knorr take the last week’s best instagrams.

Pietro Boselli

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with superstars Nick Jonas, Troye Sivan, A$AP Rocky as well as models Manu Rios, Francisco Lachowski, Ton Heukels, Xavier Serrano, Salomon Diaz, Joao Knorr and more. 

Keep up with the bast of last week’s action:

Manu Rios

new video | miami with @dior” @manurios

Chris Heria

#skatelife #wearewolves” @chrisheria

Xavier SErrano

@xserrano9

Joao Knorr

had to catch the subway with @moschino for Pre fall 2020. loyalty. thanks @itsjeremyscott and team.” @joaoknorr

Jakob Jokerst

Back in Berlin!🇩🇪 Still my favorite city in the world (with Barcelona where I’m going next week 😜) Miss Manila…. 😢” @jakob.jokerst

Nick Jonas

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL!” @nickjonas

Zsombor Hajdu

hair gel was too strong my hand stuck there🤓🍱⛩” @zsombor_hajdu

Rancisco LAchowski

Felt cute 🐶 Might delete later” @chico_lachowski

Pietro Boselli

The smile says it all .. spent the day there” @pietroboselli

River Viiperi

Stash came off today! 😬 Hopefully more of you will support this cause next year! (Since you didn’t this one 🙄).” @riverviiperi

Ton heukels

For those who think my elbows are my best feature, this one is for you” @therealtonheukels

“Beau bébé 👶🏿” @thehyacinthe

Troye Sivan

Hola ☀️” @troyesivan

Salomon Diaz

MOSCHINO SHOW PRE FALL 2020 @moschino @itsjeremyscott 🧡🧡 . @Carly necerfdedudzeele Thanks for everything always . All the team of moschino thank you. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿@arthurmejean @soulartistmgmt @newiconmodels” @salomon.diaz

Asap Rocky

STOCKHOLM 🇸🇪🔥🤘🏾” @asaprocky

Celebrityoff duty

What do you think?

