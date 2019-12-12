in Advertising Campaigns, Celine, Hedi Slimane, Menswear

TikTok Star Noen Eubanks is the New Face of Celine

Hedi Slimane captured Celine’s Portrait of Teen Idol featuring the handsome Noen Eubanks

Noen Eubanks
© Hedi Slimane for Celine

French fashion house Celine enlists 18 year old TikTok star Noen Eubanks to pose for their latest campaign photographed in London by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

Noen Eubanks
© Hedi Slimane for Celine

Noen Eubanks
© Hedi Slimane for Celine

