MMSCENE HEALTH & FITNESS: How To Be a Better You

The fact of the matter is that if we want to look and feel our very best, it is going to take work. We need to accept it and understand that we are each worth the time and the effort. Sure, we can avoid carbohydrates and hit the gym a few times a week, but there is so much more to keeping yourself healthy!

Our bodies are constantly changing, ever since conception, and even though as adults we are not growing anymore, does not mean that changes have stopped happening. Our metabolisms slow and our organ functions may change, our hormones still change and so does our muscle composition. However, age is just a number, and we can still keep as healthy as can be by changing the ways that we take care of our bodies – sometimes this can mean professional help.

Don’t Skip That Doctor Visit

Yes, going to the doctor when we are feeling ill and under the weather is obvious, but even if we are not ill, we still need to be seeing our docs at least once a year for a check-up. Routine blood work and scans can be literal life savers.

Perhaps your iron is a bit low, or you have an iffy looking mole, knowing these supposedly “minor” or “benign” issues through preventive screening and care ensures that if there is anything amiss or if you are predispositioned to an ailment, that it can be nipped in the bud and treated before it becomes a major problem. Your doctors have your medical history and are there to help you keep healthy and happy.

Talk to a Nutritionist

Nutritionists are amazing. Our bodies are all so unique and the way that we respond to foods and nutrition is also unique. We have multitudes of enzymes to break certain structures down such as starches and lactose, however, some of us may be lacking certain enzymes without knowing it which may cause us discomfort in some way. Nutritionists will check your blood for nutrient levels and certain enzymes to help you build a diet tailored to you and your individual needs.

Get Physical

As always, exercise is key to keeping healthy. It helps rebuild muscle and bone densities, increases our metabolisms, and pumps us full of feel good endorphins. However, we do not want to push ourselves beyond our capacity.

Talking to a personal trainer will teach you how to work out to the best of your ability while keeping your body safe. Having strong self-esteem also keeps us feeling good, if you are unhappy with how a certain part of your body looks, feel free to change it. Be it loose skin or filling in wrinkles. A happier you is radiant both inside and out.

