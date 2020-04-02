Spring Gym Style Guide

Spring is here and that means it’s time to get into the gym and work off some of that winter weight. When it comes to gym clothes, function is more important than form. But just because you need to be comfortable doesn’t mean you can’t look good, too.

Here are a few tips to help you stand out the next time you hit the gym. Trust me, with these fashions, you’ll have that cutie who’s always on the treadmill working up a sweat just looking at you.

Bright colors, bold patterns

Athletic wear doesn’t have to be drab. For a long time, the default look of most gym gear was white, gray, or black. Nowadays, though, designers have smartened up and it’s easy to find an exercise outfit that is simultaneously practical, stylish, and expressive.

Nothing says expressive quite like bright, bold colors. Yoga pants and leggings are a great way to add some oomph to your look (and it doesn’t hurt that they make your tush look great). Contrast these with a slightly baggy, less brash sweatshirt to create a casual vibe, or match ‘em with a same-colored top to communicate sleek sexiness.

Don’t forget about patterns. From paisley and stripes to animal prints and camo, exercise pants come in just about every variation you can imagine these days. Take advantage of that by wearing something that really shows your inner self.

Crop-tops and cut-outs

Now that we’ve covered your lower half, let’s take care of the top. That big floppy sweatshirt we mentioned above will look great when you’re standing around debating if you should skip leg day, but it won’t cut the mustard when you’re trying to burn calories. Crop-top and cut-outs will.

Crop-tops are basically half-bras, half-shirts. As active-wear they’re perfect because they don’t weigh you down, but they don’t leave you feeling like you’re dressed too skimpy, either. They leave your navel exposed, which is always a hot look, and can come in either long or short sleeves. The long-sleeve variety creates an especially unique attitude.

Cut-outs are crop-tops, sports bras, racerbacks, or tank-tops that have had “windows” or gill-like slits cut into them. There are all kinds of different cut-out designs to choose from, from the very simple to the surprisingly elaborate. Not only do they make quite the impression, offering just a hint of subtle sexuality, they also offer some much-need ventilation.

Don’t skimp on sneakers

Nothing provides comfort when you’re working out like a good pair of sneakers. Emphasis on “good” there. It can be tempting to save a couple bucks by buying generic workout shoes (after all, you’re just gonna sweat ‘em up anyway, right?). But, trust me, you’ll be much happier if you splurge a little extra on some high-quality Nikes or Reeboks.

Why? Well, for starters, cheap-o sneakers look like what they are. They’re neither as cute nor as sporty as they ought to be, which is a major fashion faux pas. But more importantly (yes, believe it or not, there are more important things than looking good), you get what you pay for.

When you spend a lot of time running and jumping, you want to make sure you’ve wearing something that offers the right kind of support and that can stand up to the rigors of regular exercise. If you’re looking to save some money, look up Puma or Adidas deals online. Otherwise, when your no-name brand shoes start falling apart after a couple weeks, you’ll regret it.

