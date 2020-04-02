Through The Looking Glass by Julie Michelet for MMSCENE Magazine

in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Julie Michelet captured the handsome Yonatan for the Spring 2020 edition of MMSCENE Magazine

Julie Michelet

The handsome Yonatan at The Face Paris stars in Through The Looking Glass story lensed by fashion photographer Julie Michelet for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Spring 2020 edition.

In charge of styling was Jeffrey Cameron, who for the session selected pieces from Burberry, Loewe, Rives, Peter and May, Kristian Steinberg, Hamcus, and Bonhomme.


Julie Michelet

Julie Michelet

Julie Michelet

Julie Michelet

Photographer JULIE MICHELET – juliemichelet.com
Stylist JEFFREY CAMERON – www.jeffrey-cameron.com
Model YONATAN at The Face Paris

