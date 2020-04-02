Through The Looking Glass by Julie Michelet for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Yonatan at The Face Paris stars in Through The Looking Glass story lensed by fashion photographer Julie Michelet for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Spring 2020 edition.
Get your copy of MMSCENE Issue Thirty-Four in PRINT or DIGITAL
In charge of styling was Jeffrey Cameron, who for the session selected pieces from Burberry, Loewe, Rives, Peter and May, Kristian Steinberg, Hamcus, and Bonhomme.
Photographer JULIE MICHELET – juliemichelet.com
Stylist JEFFREY CAMERON – www.jeffrey-cameron.com
Model YONATAN at The Face Paris
