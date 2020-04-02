BEST OF IG: Justin Bieber, Chris Appleton, King Combs…

Best of last week’s Instagram moments mostly captures our 3rd week of Stay at Home moments with a few lucky out’s and abouts. Some of the models and celebs you should already be following on IG in our best of this week’s list are Justin Bieber and Chris Appleton but also models Neels Visser, Aleksa Gavrilovic and Gytis Gedvilas as well as our cover stars Alton Mason, Xavier Serrano and Garrett Neff to name a few.

Check out the last week’s #stayathome action:

“It is really impossible to tell whether anything that happens is good or bad because you never know what will be the consequences of a misfortune or you never know what will be the consequences of good fortune #stayneutral💪💯💯💯 .” @_aleksagavrilovic_

“Plants give me company” @xserrano9

“Quarantine diaries day 18. ⚡️Ready to take Pamuk out for a walk 🐶. See my life right now sump up by a few pictures🤪👧..disclaimer: Don’t let a 2 year old alone with a marker 🤦🏼‍♂️😁..” @stefan_pollmann

“I am going to do live workout sessions where you can follow along or hangout! I’ll bring friends so it would be funnier! Looking forward to talking to you all 🙂” @pablo_kaestli

“The reflection of my sun 🌞 @arteenmexico” @gytisgedvilas

“okay I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored 🙃🤷🏻‍♂️” @wyattcushman

“Tbh I love my bed. Checking in how’s everyone doing today? @jackjunk” @chrisappleton1

“Love you!!” @justinbieber

““I can feel good (I feel good) (without) Hood!” Made a Miner, I mean minor adaptation to some favorite Phish song lyrics here … plant based 2020 and feeling great so far 🌱💪🏼 #HarryHood” @gwneff

“ITS MY MF BIRTHDAY!!! 🎉” @kingcombs

“Aspire To Inspire 🌍” @addismiller

“Trying to stay in shape⚡️” @ariakaltun

“Corona nights… aka every night 😉 … side note, my friends- please do your part and stay at home during this time. Take the time to relax, recharge, exercise, read, anything. Do something that will make you feel better about yourself..but just don’t hang out, link, or kick it with anyone right now. This virus is serious… it’s killing people rapidly, and destroying the global economy… so don’t think because you’re young you’re invincible! You’re not! & you’re killing others. Do your part & #staythefuckhome” @neels

@dafa_george

“i miss my real friends, all love to everyone doing their part; staying inside, staying inspired, & staying grateful. no one is exempt, we’re in this together love to you & yours, always❤️ #stayhome #faithoverfear” @altonmason

“It may not always seem like it, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.” @thesorensen