Impressions et Sensations: Berluti Summer 2027 Collection

Berluti returns to the Simone and Cino Del Duca Foundation for its Spring Summer 2027 collection, Impressions et Sensations. For the third consecutive year, the Maison uses the late 19th century townhouse overlooking Parc Monceau to present the references, techniques and decisions behind its creative process. The Foundation, led under the Institut de France, continues the cultural vision of Simone and Cino Del Duca and supports the arts, literature and sciences through the Prix Mondial Cino Del Duca.

The setting holds a direct connection to Berluti’s own history. Simone and Cino Del Duca linked Italy and France through culture and publishing, while Berluti also carries roots in both countries. A family from the Marche region founded the Maison, which has long worked between Italian origin and French culture. For this season, Berluti places that exchange inside a garden themed presentation that follows the path from idea to finished object.

The collection develops through two connected directions. One side gathers images, emotions and references that shape creation. The other side turns those sources into shoes, garments and leather goods through Berluti’s technical skill. The Little Prince also enters the story, informing the presentation and a limited edition planned for release at the end of the year. Saint Exupéry’s universe brings attention to nature, living things and small details that give life meaning.

Melted wax, the sound of footsteps and three heels in different sizes introduce Berluti’s shoemaking world. This opening also echoes a key idea from The Little Prince: among many, one must recognize what carries personal value. In the Salon Monceau, a quote from the book invites reflection on what sight alone cannot capture.

The garden theme appears across garments, shoes and leather goods. The Forestière carries a natural looking daffodil that seems to rise from the pocket. A jersey jacket features an embroidered flower that appears to grow from the garment. Pop over shirts, regular shirts and Scritto pieces carry floral motifs through print, embroidery and optical effects. A jacket with floral embroidery and laser cut details pushes the theme further, while the entrelacs collar on the Un Jour blouson combines several Berluti techniques in one design. The Galet Bloom shoe introduces a new capsule format within the main collection and draws from the organic curve of the arum lily. Lorenzo and Panache loafers continue Berluti’s signature shoe language through construction, fine materials and precise making.

In the Orange salon, small leather accessories look to Impressionist painting. Berluti selected fragments from four paintings and applied them to Un Jour, Luti, Un Jour de Poche and Toujours. Each piece evokes a garden at a different moment of the day, from rose garden daybreak to dusk. Venezia leather gains depth through patina, shade, transparency and layered color. The Un Jour-nal brings the image of a rolled newspaper under the arm, while the Grand Jour offers a new version of the men’s tote.

A softly lit desk recalls Saint Exupéry’s writing space. Planets, drawings and display capsules connect the book’s imagery with Berluti creations. Characters and sketches appear on Un Jour, Deux Jours, Trois Nuits and the Alessandro lace up. In the library, Berluti also references its work with Gallimard on the Bibliothèque de La Pléiade edition dedicated to Saint Exupéry, for which the Maison created Venezia leather book covers and a presentation case.

The Cordoue salon closes the presentation with repair. An artisan works among restored pieces that carry owners’ memories and habits. Berluti frames these objects as daily companions that change through use. At the Aubervilliers repair atelier, specialist artisans preserve and restore pieces, and the Maison states that 97 percent of its products can undergo repair.