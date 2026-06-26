Givenchy Introduces Spring Summer 2027 Collection

Givenchy Spring Summer 2027 menswear enters a private world of rooms, wardrobes and personal objects, with Sarah Burton shaping a new direction through archetypes and atmosphere.

Givenchy presented its Spring Summer 2027 menswear collection at 3 avenue George V, bringing the men’s category back into the house through an intimate format. Sarah Burton arranged the presentation as a sequence of three rooms, each one centered on a different side of the wardrobe. The setting suggested a house placed inside another house, where clothing, memory and character could sit in close conversation.

The collection started from recognizable pieces. Burton used a double breasted jacket, wide leg trousers, a white cotton shirt, a bomber and a perfecto as direct points of entry. She then expanded the wardrobe with embroidered garments, objects with emotional weight and sportswear pieces cut in soft bright leather. The result gave the season a personal tone, rooted in how men live with clothes and how garments gather meaning over time.

The presentation also placed Givenchy in dialogue with Rachel Whiteread. The British artist often works from the inside of rooms, furniture and domestic objects, turning hidden volumes into solid forms. Her work Closet used the inside of a wardrobe as its source, while House gave physical form to the interior space of a Victorian terraced home. For this project, Burton brought back molds of wardrobe interiors and included the colored Essex found objects seen in the campaign released before the presentation.

Burton approached Givenchy menswear through pieces observed in real life rather than through a strict archive exercise. The Prince of Wales suit, pinstripe tailoring, white shirt, coat, tracksuit, workwear set, leather rugby shirt, embroidered MA-1 jackets, floral jacquard knits and evening jacket all appeared as key components.

Tailoring carried the strongest sense of construction and disruption. Burton cut into the suit, opened the lapel and pushed familiar proportions away from their expected lines. She kept the shoulder as the starting point, using silhouette to define the body. Color added force, especially in a near fluoro yellow silk satin car coat worn with a relaxed pant and sneaker. Leather tracksuits appeared in full color looks and black, finished with a soft rounded skate sneaker.

The season frames Givenchy menswear as something intimate, physical and lived in. “I wanted this to feel very personal and intimate, and to reflect the conversations that I have with the friends of the house,” said Sarah Burton about the collection.