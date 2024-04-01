MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Conor Sherry

In this exclusive interview for MMSCENE, talented Conor Sherry talks about his acting career, as well as many surprising things about himself. As a recent graduate from UCLA with a degree in sociology, he has skillfully balanced the rigors of academic life with the dynamic demands of being on set. This dedication to craft and personal development is further reflected in his approach to acting, with the lead role in “Snack Shak” movie being his latest endeavor.

Under the mentorship of figures like Destiny Ekaragha, he has learned to hone his skills with a focus on the artistry of performance, a lesson that has served him well amidst the distractions of Los Angeles. Whether it’s through the intense scenes shared with Chris Pratt in “The Terminal List” or the lead role in Paramount’s recently released “Snack Shack,” his experiences on set have been invaluable, offering not just professional growth but also shaping his personal style and interests. Off the screen, he finds joy in simple pleasures like working out and cooking. With aspirations that stretch beyond acting into producing, his story is one of continuous exploration and anticipation for chapters to come.

Can you share something about yourself that people might not know?

Honestly, I don’t think that many people know how much I like to read—even some of my closest friends don’t know that I read almost every day.

You are currently a student at UCLA. What are you studying, and how do you balance that while also being on sets and having an acting career?

I actually just graduated and submitted my last final yesterday!! I graduated with a sociology degree. I think the most important thing that helped me balance both at the same time was my mom’s constant support and also the mindset of never letting college interfere with my professional career. I always prioritized acting, and by doing this, I never felt the pressure to drop out when I found my first success as an actor. I was able to pursue my acting career to the fullest extent and chip away at my degree.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received regarding acting?

I’ve received so much great advice, but one piece that stuck with me was from Destiny Ekaragha, the first film director I worked with. She’s been a great mentor to me over the years and always reminds me to focus on the craft and the work. As I am quickly learning, being an actor is a lot more than just “acting,” especially living in LA. Being able to block out the noise and return to the art of it all has been a lifesaver.

How would you describe your personal style?

This is something I’ve admittedly been working on. Fashion is not my thing, but ever since we wrapped Snack Shack, I’ve been super into Jorts. I grew up wearing my siblings’ hand-me-downs, so I guess you could say I am into vintage…

You have quite a few roles behind you already. Which one would you highlight, and why?

Looking back, I would definitely highlight my role in The Terminal List on Amazon. It was my first professional acting job, and I got to do a pretty intense scene with Chris Pratt (he tries to drown me in the ocean). As you can imagine, I learned a ton on that set and, more specifically, got to see firsthand the selflessness both on and off screen that Chris Pratt had. His awesome vibe set the tone for everyone on set. I couldn’t have asked for a better first experience. But I also have to say that working on Are You Afraid of the Dark for Paramount/Nickelodeon was an amazing experience as well. For me, it was the foundation of understanding life on set. I also made lasting professional relationships and lifelong friends on that project.

You are playing the lead role in Paramount’s upcoming movie Snack Shack. How did that come about, and how do you feel about it?

I am so incredibly grateful. I know that sounds cliché, but truly, Adam Reihmer (director) plucked my janky hotel room self-tape audition out of the bunch and effectively changed my entire life and career. Beyond that, it was a total blast and honor to be a part of telling his story.

Can you tell us more about the AJ character, which you portray in the movie?

It feels weird to talk about AJ in the third person, lol…but he’s a kid with a really good heart and his priorities set on hanging with his best friend Moose, making money, pleasing his parents and getting the girl nextdoor. I mean… same. But running around Nebraska in the 90s oozes all the feels of being 15, the ups and the downs. AJ is totally awkward but has a heart of gold.

What activities do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I really enjoy working out and cooking. Wow, that sounds like a cringe Tinder bio but, it’s true. Swipe right, please.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations, dreams, and plans for the future?

I am super excited for what’s ahead. I got some really great advice a few years ago to start optioning books that I love to develop into TV/Film projects. With that, and my love for reading I have a couple of producing ventures I am excited about.