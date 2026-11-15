Noah Luis Brown For MAC Cosmetics Faceglass™

Some campaigns sell a product. The new MAC Lustreglass campaign sells a surface. Photographed with Noah Luis Brown lying on a reflective, grey-blue plane, the images make one idea impossible to miss: skin that looks polished, not powdered. The glow is the message, and the FACE GLASS™ Hydrating Skin Gloss is the way to get it.

A Campaign Built on Reflection

The lead image sets the tone. Brown rests his head on folded arms, his cheekbones catching the light, while the FACE GLASS™ tube stands upright beside him. Beneath the frame, the surface mirrors both his face and the tube. The reflection is not a gimmick. It mirrors the promise of the hydrating gloss: a finish so smooth and luminous that it reads as glass.

A closer frame shows a fingertip pressed lightly against a cheek. The skin carries a fine, natural sheen rather than a matte veil. Shot this tight, the image leaves nothing to hide behind, which is exactly the point of a glazed finish.

A third frame turns to the body. Shirtless, with light sliding across his chest and shoulders, Brown makes the campaign’s broader claim. The shine is not limited to the face. It runs down the collarbones and across the abdomen, and that is where the campaign takes the product next.

Five Ways to Wear the Glass

The campaign breaks the FACE GLASS™ Hydrating Skin Gloss into a simple routine, and each step doubles as a creative cue:

Prime: Smooth onto skin for a radiant finish that grips makeup.

Smooth onto skin for a radiant finish that grips makeup. Glaze: Apply all over for a glass-skin finish.

Apply all over for a glass-skin finish. Highlight: Swipe onto cheekbones for a glossy highlight.

Swipe onto cheekbones for a glossy highlight. Gloss: Tap onto lids for a dewy sheen.

Tap onto lids for a dewy sheen. Glow: Apply to arms and chest for a full glazed glow.

The sequence reads like a layering system when it comes to the MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass. Prime and glaze build the base, highlight and gloss add points of light, and glow extends the look past the face. The body is treated as part of the routine, not an afterthought. For readers who follow men’s grooming, that is the more interesting claim.

The Team Behind the Images

The campaign is credited to photographer Zhong Lin, with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti, the new creative director of MAC Cosmetics. You can read more about his fashion and styling work on DSCENE.

Fashion editor and stylist Flora Huddart shaped the styling for MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass, Jawara handled the hair, and makeup artist Raoul Alejandre built the finish. The glass effect depends on every department pushing the same idea, so each credit matters.

Who Is Noah Luis Brown?

Brown’s look fits the campaign’s brief for MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass’s latest drop. He has dark, curly hair, defined brows, and a small blue stud earring that catches the light in the lead image. His skin carries the warm, even tone that makes a hydrating gloss read as luminous rather than shiny for its own sake. His full profile and past work are on MMSCENE.

Where to Find Representation

Brown’s agencies span several cities and this is one of his biggest campaign deals to date as the face of Mac Cosmetics. He is represented by Independent Model Management in Milan, New Madison in Paris, and Models 1 in London. He is also represented by Society in New York, Visage Management in Zurich, and Mother Agency.

For more campaigns and grooming coverage, visit the Beauty and Grooming page on MMSCENE.