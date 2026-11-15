Simon Nessman and Francesco Ruggiero for Calvin Klein Eyewear

Simon Nessman is back in front of the lens, and this time he shares the frame with a rising name. For Calvin Klein Eyewear’s Fall Winter 2026 campaign, Nessman and Francesco Ruggiero pose together in a set of images that pairs an established face with a newer one. The result is a campaign that reads as a handover as much as a sell-through.

Comeback Worth Noticing

Nessman has long been one of the most in-demand male models in the industry, but his recent work has been selective. He now tends to appear in major campaigns and feature-level projects rather than the steady flow of smaller bookings. That makes this campaign a notable return. When a model of his profile takes a major eyewear job, it signals that the brand wanted a face with weight and recognition.

His presence also gives the campaign a clear point of reference for regular readers. Anyone who has followed men’s campaigns in recent seasons will recognise the quiet authority he brings to a frame, and that authority is what Calvin Klein is leaning on here. You can browse his full portfolio on Simon Nessman’s MMSCENE page.

Two Faces, One Frame

The pairing is the campaign’s most interesting decision. Nessman brings the experience, and Ruggiero brings momentum. Placing them side by side lets the eyewear do the talking while each model supplies a different kind of attention. The experienced model anchors the image, and the newer face gives the campaign a sense of what comes next.

Ruggiero is already building a strong profile across major markets. He is represented in New York, Paris, Milan, London and Barcelona, which gives him a wide reach for a model at this stage. His full profile and past work are on Francesco Ruggiero’s MMSCENE page.

Behind the Lens

The campaign is photographed by Stuart Winecoff, whose work can be followed on Instagram. Creative direction is by Ben Keren, with art direction by Hollie Pollak. Fashion editor and stylist Dara shaped the styling, Tamas Tuzes handled hair, Mark Carrasquillo completed the makeup, and Mark Foltz cast the two models.

Each department contributes to how the eyewear reads on the face. Hair and makeup keep the focus on the frames, while the styling and art direction set the tone for a campaign that appears clean and deliberate rather than busy.

Calvin Klein Eyewear in the Frame

Calvin Klein’s eyewear sits within the brand’s wider presence, and this season’s campaign keeps the focus on the product through a straightforward visual approach. For readers who want to follow the brand’s men’s and eyewear coverage, the full run of Calvin Klein work is collected on MMSCENE’s Calvin Klein page, and the wider season is on the Fall Winter 2026 campaigns page.

Where to Find Them Next

Both models are represented by agencies across several major cities, which is useful for brands and editors looking to book them.

Nessman is represented by AREA Model Management in New York, recently established, and by Premium Models in Paris. He is also represented by IMG Models in Milan and London. His mother agency is Mode Models International in Calgary, Canada.

Ruggiero is represented by Area Talent Management in New York, Success Models in Paris, IMG Models in Milan and London, and Uno Models in Barcelona.