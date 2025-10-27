MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Joel Culell

Model Joel Culell takes the spotlight in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Ferran Casanova, with styling by Cristian Betancurt and grooming by Jorge Zúnica. Dressed in pieces from Levi’s, Buddy, and Pond Copenhagen, Joel moves effortlessly through Casanova’s refined compositions.

In his interview with MMSCENE, Joel discusses balancing his archaeology studies with an expanding modeling career, shaped by summers spent diving along the Costa Brava. He recalls being discovered by chance on the streets of Barcelona, early experiences working with Calvin Klein in New York and Dsquared2 in Milan, and the steady guidance of Traffic Models. With a thoughtful outlook and grounded energy, he shares how curiosity continues to guide both his academic and creative paths.

Before modeling, you had no intention of joining the fashion industry. Can you share the story of how you were first discovered and what made you decide to give modeling a try?

Well… I was sitting on a bench on Passeig de Gràcia in the middle of Barcelona when someone from the industry approached me, asking if I had ever worked as a model or if I would be interested in joining an agency that could represent me. It caught me by surprise, but I’ve always been open to new experiences, so I asked myself, “Why not?” And here we are!

You’re currently studying archaeology with the goal of becoming an underwater archaeologist. How do you balance your academic pursuits with the demands of a modeling career, and do you see any parallels between the two worlds?

Archaeology is a field that requires a lot of practical skills, so it’s not a degree you can just do online. Attendance is very important to make sure you fully understand the content of each subject. Yes, modeling can be demanding, but usually the jobs are spontaneous and don’t take very long, so I can mostly manage my timetable to try to skip as few classes as possible.

Spending your summers diving in Costa Brava, what draws you to the underwater world, and do those experiences impact your perspective on beauty, art, or even fashion?

When we talk about diving, Costa Brava is a hidden gem that allows you to explore spectacular places and caves. I feel very lucky to work every summer in a place like that. The beauty of the sea is something very special, and it makes me appreciate everything in life – including my modeling career.

You landed opportunities with Calvin Klein in New York and Dsquared2 in Milan within your first season. What was it like to step into such high-profile projects so early in your career?

It was very encouraging and proof that I could actually have a real shot in fashion. And of course, being called from different parts of the world was very exciting as well being a person who loves travelling and seeing the world.

Coming from a background where fashion wasn’t a focus, how has your perception of the industry changed since working with artists, photographers, and designers?

It’s true that at first, if you’re someone with very little understanding of fashion, interacting with so many artistic people can be as exciting as it is confusing. But you’re always learning different things, so every job is special. When I entered this industry, I really had no idea what it was going to be like, but from the start, I’ve only had good experiences.

As someone who describes himself as a “natural” in front of the camera, what do you think gives you that ease or authenticity, especially as someone new to the scene?

Well, technically I started modeling very young, as a kid doing TV advertisements, so cameras simply don’t bother me – I’m very used to them. I suppose that’s why it’s easy for me to stay natural in front of them, even though I didn’t have experience in the world of fashion.

Your mother agency, Traffic Models, is known for nurturing new talent. How has their guidance and support helped you navigate the fast-paced modeling industry?

With Traffic Models, it’s been very easy since the beginning. From the very first moment, they’ve been by my side, guiding and advising me, which is always really helpful for someone who isn’t very familiar with the industry. I’m really excited and looking forward to continuing to work with them in the future.

With your academic ambitions and modeling career both taking off, how do you envision your future? Do you see yourself pursuing both paths long-term, or do you anticipate one taking precedence?

Well, right now my university career takes priority, of course, but that just means that during some specific weeks of the year I can’t work because I have my final exams. Apart from that, the fashion world has received me with a warm welcome, and I hope I can stay in the industry for as much time as possible.

Photographer: Ferran Casanova

Style: Cristian Betancurt

Model: Joel Culell at Traffic Models

Mua: Jorge Zúnica using Dior Beauty and Kevin Murphy