The highly anticipated SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS POWERED BY ZARA Season 2 campaign is not only a showcase for Samuel Ross’s visionary menswear but also a testament to the new wave of international modeling talent. Shot by legendary photographer Willy Vanderperre and directed by Gorka Sorozabal, the campaign features a dynamic cast of models, Chandler Frye, Julez Smith, Long Li, and Timo Pan, each bringing a unique story and global perspective to the collection.

Timo Pan: From Scaffolding to High Fashion

Dutch model Timo Pan’s journey is a compelling narrative of discovery and ascent. Originally working as a scaffolder in the Netherlands, Timo was scouted by Sjaak Pul, owner of The Troopers agency. His raw potential and striking look quickly propelled him into the elite modeling world, earning him an exclusive spot on the Givenchy S/S 23 runway, a debut that set the tone for his promising career. Timo is represented by IMG New York, IMG Paris, IMG Milano, and his mother agency, BRI’GEID AGENCY in Brooklyn. His presence in the SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS POWERED BY ZARA campaign underscores the brand’s commitment to authenticity and new talent.

Long Li: Paris-Based Powerhouse

Paris-based Long Li exemplifies the cosmopolitan spirit of today’s fashion industry. With a portfolio spanning top agencies, KEV MGMT in New York, Success Models in Paris, Why Not Model Management in Milan, Storm Management in London, and his mother agency BON Model Management in Chengdu, Long Li is a true global citizen. Fresh off a standout runway season, including shows for Armani and COS, Long’s refined elegance and versatility make him a natural fit for the thoughtful, structured garments of SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS POWERED BY ZARA. His ability to navigate both classic and avant-garde aesthetics aligns perfectly with Samuel Ross’s vision for the modern creative.

Julez Smith: The Promising Newcomer

Julez Smith is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising faces in men’s fashion. Represented by Next Models across all major fashion capitals, New York, Paris, Milan, London, Los Angeles, and Madrid, Julez brings youthful energy and adaptability to every project. His inclusion in the SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS POWERED BY ZARA campaign signals a bright future, as he embodies the collection’s ethos of movement, rest, and self-expression. Julez’s rapid rise is a testament to his charisma and the industry’s recognition of his potential.

Chandler Frye: The American Exclusive

American model Chandler Frye’s recent exclusive walk for Fendi in Milan has cemented his status as a breakout star. With representation by IMG Models network in Paris, Milano and New York additional with mother agency BRI’GEID AGENCY in Brooklyn, Chandler’s trajectory is defined by both versatility and a keen sense of presence. His work in the SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS POWERED BY ZARA campaign highlights his ability to channel both strength and subtlety, reflecting the collection’s balance of structure and ease.

Samuel Ross Continues A Global Collaboration

The Season 2 winter campaign for SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS POWERED BY ZARA is Inditex’s international effort, merging the creative direction of Samuel Ross with the talents of a world-class team. Photographer Willy Vanderperre’s lens captures the collection’s raw textures and architectural silhouettes, while Gorka Sorozabal’s direction brings narrative depth. Hair stylist Anthony Turner and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander complete the vision, ensuring each model’s individuality is celebrated.

The winter outerwear garments themselves reflect Ross’s commitment to blending art, culture, and utility. Billowing volumes, rich palettes, and innovative materials create a wardrobe for the pan-cultural protagonist, a theme embodied by the diverse cast. The models’ varied backgrounds and experiences echo the collection’s message of inclusivity, resilience, and global connectivity.

SR_A engineered by ZARA is perhaps an answer to the contemporary menswear, offering designer’s editions that are as wearable as they are conceptual to a much larger audience. Zara and Inditex have also worked on maintaining an affordable price range for the line, with outerwear pieces under 300 euros. The collaboration of this scale when it comes to campaigns provide a platform for rising modeling stars like Timo Pan, Long Li, Julez Smith, and Chandler Frye to shine, placing the model at the forefront instead of the AI generated material.

Designer: Samuel Ross

Photographer: Willy Vanderperre

Director: Gorka Sorozabal

Hair Stylist: Anthony Turner

Makeup Artist: Lynsey Alexander

Models: Chandler Frye, Julez Smith, Long Li, Timo Pan

Discover more of the shoot in our gallery: