PUMA and Skepta Unveil Second Skope Forever Mid Collaboration

PUMA and Skepta have reignited their creative partnership with the introduction of a new colorway for the Skope Forever Mid sneaker, set to release on February 28, 2025.

SNEAKERS

This latest iteration continues Skepta’s reinterpretation of PUMA’s heritage, blending early-2000s aesthetics with modern, hiking-inspired design elements.

The Skope Forever Mid features a premium black leather upper complemented by light grey mesh panels, offering both durability and breathability. The design is accentuated by bold turquoise rope laces and hiking-style lace stays, infusing an outdoor-ready appeal. This new model builds upon the original Skope Forever sneaker launched back in May 2024, enhancing its rugged, hiking inspired, silhouette with contemporary flair.

In addition to the footwear, the latest Puma x Skepta collection includes specially designed accessories, such as collaborative gloves, aligning with the tech-luxe theme of the release. The PUMA x Skepta Skope Forever Mid will be available through PUMA’s official website, PUMA stores, and select retailers worldwide.

This collaboration exemplifies the seamless fusion of Skepta’s distinct style with PUMA’s sportswear legacy, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary sneaker design.

