MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Ale Rosh

In this exclusive interview with MMSCENE Magazine, Ale Rosh talks about his entrance into modeling, which was anything but conventional. Originally working for a champagne brand at festivals, he was scouted after work one day, which ignited a new path in his life. Although his first attempt with an agency didn’t pan out, he felt compelled to try again, ultimately finding his place with AR Models Agency. Now, Ale’s career has blossomed, balancing both the physically demanding world of Thai boxing and the glamor of modeling. In an unexpected yet complementary way, his passion for Muay Thai enhances his modeling career. Training six days a week keeps him in top physical shape, and his athletic build adds a distinct edge to his shoots. Despite his accomplishments, Ale remains spontaneous and down-to-earth. His style, once focused on baggy clothes and oversized t-shirts, is evolving into something more refined and elegant.

For this session, Ale is captured by photographer Maximiliano Yoguel. Casting and production is done by Ariel Fernando Ramirez Gimenez.

Can you share the story of how you first got into modeling? Was it something you always aspired to do?

To be honest I’ve never thought I would be a model, however many people talk to me about it. One day after work (i worked for a champagne brand in festivals), a scouter reached for me and convinced me to go for a casting at his model agency. I didn’t enter that model agency, but after that I felt the need to give it another try. I took some cool photos with a friend of mine and sent it to AR Models Agency. And now here I am.

You’ve had an impressive journey balancing modeling with Thai boxing. How do you manage the physical demands of both fields?

Actually Muay Thai is good for modeling. I train really hard from Monday to Saturday. The intense workout puts me in really good shape and also I fight in a weight category, which means I take care of a diet and try to be strong and muscular but thin enough to fight in the weight class . I think many muay thai artists could be models too. I organize myself in ways I can do jobs before any fight, so I can be in the best conditions for shootings.

As a model, you’re used to being in front of the camera. How does stepping into the ring compare to stepping onto a set?

Good question! It’s really the same feeling. Exposure. You have to believe in your qualities and that you are there because you can do it.

Can you share a memorable moment from both the modeling and the boxing that has shaped your career?

A core memory from modeling was when I did my first fashion show. That was the first time I saw dozens of models, media, cameras and tons of production all at the same time. A similar thing happened in my first streamed fight, there were many people and the ring was full of lights and music. In both, the feeling i had was how the hell did I end up there? [laughs].

What would be your dream collaboration?

I don’t know! I’ve never thought about that.

How do you prepare for a big modelling gig? Do you have any rituals or routines?

Most important having a good 8hr sleep. Afterwards a sauna session to purify the skin and activate the body. I make a quick skincare and I’m ready to rock that shooting.

In the fashion industry, image is everything. Do you find that your boxing career influences how you are perceived as a model?

I think it gives a good picture. Like an athletic and strong style. Often in shooting, they ask me to do some movement like stretching or jumping knowing I’m a fighter. I think that’s pretty cool.

Are there any aspects of the modeling industry you wish would change or evolve in the coming years?

Not really.

How would you describe your personal style?

I’m really spontaneous, always looking for new experiences or learning new things. I’m very active and energetic, always walking like it’s a fashion show and dancing in elevators if no one is there to see haha . I’m 100% extroverted but also love to chill in my room and dance and try all my closet choosing different styles. I used to dress with baggy clothes and big t-shirts. Now I’m slowly transcending to a more casual type of elegant “old money” style. Much better I think.

Looking ahead, where do you see yourself?

I really see myself in Milan in the near future! I would also love to be in New York and that will definitely happen too!

Fashion photographer – Maximiliano Yoguel @yoguelph

Casting & Production – Ariel Fernando Ramirez Gimenez @arielfernandoramirezgimenez

Model – Ale Rosh @ale.rosch

Agency’s

AR Models Agency @armodelsagency

Soul Artist MGMT @soulartistmgmt

Independent MGMT @independent_mgmt