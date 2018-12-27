MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lucas Bloms by Blake Ballard
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Lucas Bloms in looks from Zadig & Voltaire, Moschino, and John Varvatos lensed by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. Lucas is represented by Good Talent Management, DT Model Management, and Next Models Miami.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For more of the story continue below:
Model: Lucas Bloms at Good Talent Management, DT Model Management, Next Models Miami
Photographer: Blake Ballard – www.blakeballard.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.