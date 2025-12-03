Wax in Exclusive MMSCENE December Cover Story Interview

For the MMSCENE Magazine’s December digital cover story, rising Italian singer and songwriter Wax steps in front of the camera of photographer Marco Fornasiero. With refined staging and precise choices from Dsquared2 and KVRT STVFF, LaDécadanse Studio sets a focused visual direction for the shoot. Grooming by Luigi Iacono adds clarity to Wax’s expression, while the involvement of D.O.P. Fabio Bottiroli brings a cinematic edge that reflects the rhythm and intention the musician carries into his work.

In the interview, Wax reflects on the early shifts of his career, from stepping into national visibility during Amici 22 to learning how conviction shapes his choices in the studio and on stage. He speaks about discipline, memory, and the role that personal detail plays in his songwriting, offering glimpses into the moments that inform tracks like “7 VITE” and “BASTA CHE TORNI A CASA.” He also discusses style, the importance of reinvention, and the relationship he maintains with the audience that continues to follow his work.

Continue reading Wax’s interview with our MMSCENE Editor-In-Chief Zarko Davinic.

You are often described as a young, multi‑faceted singer‑songwriter. When you hear that definition, what part of your personality or your music do you feel people have really understood, and what is still hidden?

I do identify myself with the term multi-faceted. At the end of the day I’d like to make it clear that I’m not meant to be understood, but I rather prefer to be judged. And that’s fine with me.

Amici 22 put you in front of a huge national audience very quickly. Looking back now, what was the most important thing you learned in that environment, both as an artist and as a young person figuring himself out?

At Amici I learned how much important is to stick with your ideas. Even when they seem wrong, if you pursue them with discipline and a clear head, they can really make sense. And there you really understand who you are.

“7 VITE” marked a strong moment in your journey. When you wrote or recorded that song, what was happening in your life, and what did you want to tell the people who were already following you from Amici?

Every song is a fraction of my personal life, they help me to remember every moment otherwise I’m afraid to forget. That particular song takes me back to a beautiful moment occurred during something tragic that happened to a friend.

“BASTA CHE TORNI A CASA” has a very cinematic, emotional feel, also visually in the official video. How involved were you in building the story and mood of the video, and what details in it feel the most “you”?

I feel it’s all mine. The real thing wasn’t just writing the song, but building a world around it. I surrounded myself with a team that knows me well and believes in me. The video director, a professional and a friend, kept me in the loop when things weren’t going well. From there the chain starts: styling, videos, social media… People who have known me for years and who, in some cases, didn’t take a penny. In the end there were just over fifteen of us. None of them for convenience. Just because they truly believed in me. A perfect dress.

You move between very intimate lyrics and a pop sound that can work on radio and streaming. When you are in the studio, how do you balance the need to be personal with the need to reach a wider audience?

Away from the spotlights, in my daily life, I always try to find a balance. In the studio, however, I don’t: there I free myself, I don’t follow anyone’s opinion.

On Instagram you share a mix of everyday life, studio moments and very direct captions. How has your relationship with your followers changed from the Amici period to now, and what kind of community you hope to build around WAX?

It hasn’t changed. I’ve always enjoyed giving suggestions to followers without revealing my private life, which I care deeply about. I often write to fans to find out how they’re doing and what they feel about my music. I hope, even if I’m not made to be understood, that my followers can always be moved.

Italian pop is living a very creative phase, with many young artists experimenting with sound and lyrics. Who are the Italian or international names that inspire you the most at the moment, and what have you taken from them?

My playlist is various. When I work out, I like listening to M83, Macklemore, and Italian rap. When I’m walking alone or on the subway, I like Amy Winehouse. But my favorite moment is when I’m at home, in the tub, with Radiohead on the speakers.

Fashion and image are key for a magazine like MMSCENE. How would you describe your personal style today, and how much does clothing help you enter the right mental space before going on stage or in front of a camera?

Clothing is everything to me. It determines my mood: if I wear something, I become that thing. I’m a chameleon and I love being one. Reinventing myself is a wonderful physical activity.

You sing a lot about emotions, fragility and the chaos of relationships. Is there a specific moment from your own life that you keep going back to when you write, something that keeps generating new songs?

More than a moment, I would say a place: my home the place where I grew up, it contains everything that is needed and not needed.

Success arrived fast, and with it come expectations from labels, media and fans. Have you found a way to protect a private space for yourself, and what are the rituals or habits that keep you grounded?

Being with my family, boxing and falling in love.

If we were to put this MMSCENE cover in a time capsule and open it in ten years, what would you like people to say about WAX and about this phase of your career when they look back?

I wish people would say, “I didn’t understand, can I see it again?”

Talent: Wax

Art Director & Stylist: LaDécadanse Studio

Photographer: Marco Fornasiero

Grooming: Luigi Iacono

D.O.P.: Fabio Bottiroli

Interview by: Zarko Davinic